"A blue and white family" - Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo shares adorable family image from stands after Argentina vs Poland

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo has shared an adorable family image of herself and their three boys in the stands watching Argentina beat Poland 2-0.

La Albiceleste beat Bialo-Czerwoni thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister (46') and Julian Alvarez (67').

Lionel Messi captained the side as Argentina secured qualification to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup as Group C winners where they will meet Australia.

The iconic forward did miss a first-half penalty but still impressed in the victory over Poland.

Messi had his family watching on as he dazzled at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

His wife Antonella posted an endearing snap of herself with their children, Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7 and Ciro, 4, on her Instagram account.

She captioned it:

"A blue and white family."

Lionel Messi has already impacted the FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

One of those goals was a sensational effort from 25 yards in a 2-0 victory over Mexico.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has dedicated his motivations in football to his loving family in the past.

He told TyC Sports that he always thinks of his family after winning the Copa America in 2021, saying:

"After having won the Copa América, I thought about them. I knew the happiness they felt at that moment, just as I experienced it and transmitted it. I continue to play for them, my children, my wife".

The Argentine great is playing in his last FIFA World Cup tournament after he announced it would be his final appearance at the competition.

Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina's win over Poland

Messi and co beat Bialo-Czerwoni

Lionel Messi may have missed a penalty in Argentina's win over Poland, but he heads to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup for the fifth consecutive time.

The Argentina captain was disappointed to have not converted his spot-kick but lauded the resilience of his teammates, saying:

"Angry for having missed the penalty, but the team came out stronger after that mistake of mine. We knew that once the first goal went in, it would change the game."

Mac Allister and Alvarez ensured that Messi will advance to the knockout stages, and they face Australia.

The Argentines will be heavy favorites against the Socceroos.

Messi is eyeing his first-ever FIFA World Cup triumph, having come agonizingly close to winning the trophy in 2014.

La Albiceleste suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final, and it is the one trophy that still evades the Barcelona icon.

