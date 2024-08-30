"A couple of conversations going on" - Dan Ashworth suggests Manchester United could still do business amid talk over Chelsea's Sterling and Sancho 

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth hasn't ruled out the club doing any more business on deadline day amid potential transfers involving Jadon Sancho and Chelsea's Raheem Sterling. The Red Devils have made four signings this summer, with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui arriving at Old Trafford.

Ashworth was busy representing United at the UEFA Europa League draw for the 2024-25 campaign. TNT Sports asked the club's new sporting director whether they were pleased with their business:

"Very much so far there's still a few hours to go so who knows what could happen in the next few hours but so far we've been really pleased with the bussiness that we've done in and out."

The former Newcastle United director was pressed on speculation regarding Sancho joining Chelsea and Sterling arriving in the opposite direction. He was asked what he could say about those potential deals:

"Not much, I've been in the draw. We've still got a few hours. Let's see what happens, but as I say, we're really pleased with the business... We've got a couple of conversations going on that's all I can say."

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth reports that Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with Sancho after holding talks. A permanent or loan deal could be struck before the window closes. The type of deal the two clubs agree to could depend on Sterling, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are also reportedly in the Sterling equation, with reports suggesting he's been offered to the Gunners. They are said to be holding internal discussions regarding potentially signing the former Manchester City man.

Manchester United reportedly drop their valuation of Chelsea-linked Jadon Sancho

Manchester United's new co-owners INEOS have been trying to restructure the club's wage bill (Image - Getty)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag seemingly downplayed reports suggesting Jadon Sancho will likely move to Chelsea. The Dutch coach said he'd be important for squad depth this season.

Sancho, 24, has struggled throughout his Old Trafford spell and the club are reportedly looking to offload despite Ten Hag's claims. So much so, they are willing to take a £48 million hit on the former Borussia Dortmund winger and sell for around £25 million, per The Athletic.

The Manchester City academy product arrived at Manchester United from Dortmund in 2021 for around £73 million. He's managed 12 goals and six assists in 83 games, spending the second half of last season on loan at BvB after falling out with Ten Hag.

The pair made up after he returned for pre-season but links to Chelsea and Juventus have intensified throughout the summer. He supported the west Londoners during his childhood and is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

