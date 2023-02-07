"A disgrace" - Jose Mourinho's old quotes on Manchester City's FFP violations go viral after latest allegations

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was among the few managers who gave their voice to Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban for breaking FFP rules, which was overturned in 2020. The Portuguese tactician would go on to label the decision as 'disgraceful'.

Fast-forward to 2023 and City have now been charged by the Premier League for financial misconduct following a four-year investigation.

Fabrizio Romano



now reports that "Man City will not be able to appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the one which overturned the UEFA ban. Premier League statement confirms "Manchester City have been charged with numerous breaches of financial rules".

The defending champions have allegedly breached well up to 100 financial rules between 2009 and 2018. Should they be found guilty of numerous financial allegations, Manchester City could possibly face a couple of harsh sanctions. This includes losing multiple league titles and possible points deductions.

Meanwhile, the recent allegations against the Citizens have led to comments made by former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Mourinho in 2020 resurfacing.

ESPN FC



In 2020, Manchester City's two-year ban from the Champions League for breaking FFP rules was overturned and the fine was reduced from €30m to €10m.

This is what Jose Mourinho had to say at the time:

The Portuguese tactician expressed his displeasure at Manchester City's two-ban being overturned in 2020. He said at a press conference (via Sport Bible):

"I think it’s going to be the end of the Financial Fair Play because there is no point. If City are not guilty, the decision is a disgrace. If City are guilty, the decision is also a disgrace. It’s a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty of it then you are not punished with £10m."

Mourinho went on to call for the proper implementation of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) and continued:

“If you’re not guilty you shouldn’t have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition. I don’t know if Manchester City are guilty or not, but either way, it’s a disgraceful decision. I would like to see Financial Fair Play in the proper."

"I would like to see City considered not guilty and not pay one single pound, or to be considered guilty and to be banned. But in this moment, we are speaking about Man City, where in the past other clubs have been in a similar situation and you know the results of it."

When Mourinho stated that Manchester United can't compete with City in terms of spending power

During the Portuguese tactician's time at Old Trafford, he did state that it would be impossible to match City's financial muscle in the transfer market. Mourinho made this known during a press conference during the 2017-18 Premier League campaign. He said (via Sport Bible):

"You think the club can put here now £600 million and say let's buy six players for £100 million? The club cannot do that. Can we buy six or seven players at the same time? Can we invest £600-700 million? No. So, it's difficult."

