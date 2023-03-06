"A down-to-earth boy" - Legendary Dutch coach says PSG target is better than Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke 

Former Dutch manager Aad de Mos has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Johan Bakayoko is a more intelligent player than Chelsea's new boy Noni Madueke. According to All Nigeria Soccer, PSG made a €15 million bid for the PSV Eindhoven right-winger in January, but the Dutch club refused to sell the youngster.

Madueke left PSV Eindhoven for Premier League giants Chelsea in January, signing a seven-and-a-half-year contract with the Pensioners. The Blues shelled out €35 million for the 20-year-old winger. Following Madueke’s departure, Bakayoko, 19, has started getting more minutes, starting PSV Eindhoven’s last five games in the Eredivisie.

De Mos, who enjoyed a 28-year-long managerial career before retiring in 2010, drew parallels between Chelsea’s Madueke and Bakayoko, backing the latter for a bright career.

On Good Morning Eredivisie, he said:

"I've already seen him at Anderlecht's U14. Those are talents, they always do the same and don't need a trainer. Van Nistelrooij knows that too, because he coached him at Jong PSV. He also scored a lot there.

"I don't know if we have the images, but that first goal he scores against ADO Den Haag... Only very big ones can do that. That's not normal how he takes that ball in one go. That's the hardest ball that you can get. He may change direction, but still.”

He concluded by saying:

"He is a down-to-earth boy and also better between his ears than Noni Madueke.”

Bakayoko has thus far scored five goals and claimed three assists in 14 Eredivisie games this season. If he keeps this up, PSG might have to spend a lot more than €15 million to secure his services.

Madueke, on the other hand, has played in three Premier League games for Chelsea. The right-winger is still searching for his first goal for Chelsea.

PSG ace Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on exit rumors

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away from Paris at the end of the season. Many outlets have claimed that Real Madrid are still interested in his services, while Liverpool have also been linked.

B/R Football @brfootball 201 GOALS.



KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES PSG’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AT 24 YEARS OLD 🥂 201 GOALS.KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES PSG’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AT 24 YEARS OLD 🥂 https://t.co/WqrKZavDoO

Mbappe was recently asked whether or not he would contemplate leaving if the Parisians failed to overcome Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16. The Frenchman replied, via 90min:

“I don't think so - if I linked my future to the Champions League, and I don't want to disrespect the club, I would have gone very far [away]! I am here and I am very happy, and for the moment I'm not thinking about anything other than making PSG happy.”

Christophe Galtier’s side will have to overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they travel to Munich for the return leg on 8 March.

Mbappe was close to joining the All Whites before committing his future to Les Parisiens in May 2022. The Frenchman, who became PSG’s all-time top scorer (201 goals in 247 games) in Saturday's 4-2 win over Nantes, sees his contract expire in June 2025.

