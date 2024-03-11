"A giant of a character" - Gary Neville pays glowing tribute to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Sir Alex Ferguson comparison

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has paid tribute to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and drawn similarities between the German and Sir Alex Ferguson. The former England full-back insisted while Pep Guardiola and Klopp are both world-class managers, he is more drawn towards the latter because of his achievements with fewer resources.

Neville hailed the style of football Klopp has played with Liverpool while also saluting his immense effect on the fans. The pundit insisted that Klopp is not only a top manager but also a larger-than-life figure who fits the Merseyside club and the city's culture. He said on The Gary Neville Podcast, as quoted by The Mirror:

"They're both exceptional managers [Klopp and Pep Guardiola ]. I've always swayed more towards Klopp because he's obviously worked with great resources here, but less resources than Pep Guardiola. His style of play, he's more towards how I see football. Pep is an absolute and what he's created at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and now at Manchester City is unequivocal, it's incredible."

Neville added:

"But Klopp is a massive personality, a giant of a character and someone who connects not just with his players - that's pretty obvious, and the staff within the club - but with the city, the language he uses, the tone, with the fans. And I think to me that's what a great manager does. They do more than just play great football. They do more than just win football matches. They do more than win trophies. They impact people's lives on a sort of daily basis, weekly basis. And I think Klopp does that for Liverpool."

Neville has suggested that Jurgen Klopp's departure will create a massive void not just at Liverpool but also in the lives of millions of fans worldwide. He hailed the German's immense leadership qualities and his ability to get the most out of each player.

Neville insisted that it is because of Klopp that Liverpool are in the title race with Arsenal and Manchester City. He compared the former Borussia Dortmund manager with Sir Alex Ferguson and insisted that being a Manchester United fan, he is relieved to see Klopp leaving. Neville said:

"I think there are men and women and children in Liverpool, who go to school, who wake up in the morning, who go to work, and they think of the passion and the energy of Jurgen Klopp. I genuinely think that will happen. I think Sir Alex Ferguson had that ability to connect with the fans at Old Trafford, and to me, he's a massive loss to Liverpool and he's a massive loss to the Premier League, because there are very few like him, if any like him in world football at this moment in time."

Neville concluded:

"I wish he was not the Liverpool manager and I can't wait for him to leave from a selfish perspective because I know whilst he's here, Liverpool stand a great chance of success. If we just go back to the start of the season, look at what everybody said about Liverpool and what their chances were of winning the title this season. The reason Liverpool are sat there in with a chance of winning the Premier League title is because of him. Honestly, he has that capability to be able to drag that extra per cent, two per cent, three per cent that not many can, and that's why he's one of the great leaders."

The Reds dominated Manchester City for the majority of the game on Sunday, March 10, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw. They finished with 53 percent of ball possession and 19 shots against City's 10.

Liverpool (64 points with 19 wins) now find themselves second in the table behind Arsenal (64 points with 20 wins) while Manchester City (63 points with 19 wins) are just a point behind in third spot.

Jamie Carragher hails Liverpool star for his wonderful display against Manchester City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Virgil van Dijk for his exceptional showing against Manchester City on Sunday, March 10. The Dutchman came up with yet another Man of the Match display as the Merseyside giants had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Following the game, Jamie Carragher singled out Van Dijk, labeling him as one of the best centre-backs of all time. He said (via Sky Sports):

"The great centre-backs don't just play their own game, you can control the whole back four. When you look at Liverpool's back four today, everybody in the stadium is thinking: 'Oh, you're up against Manchester City, it's [Kevin] De Bruyne, it's [Erling] Haaland. But even though Quansah was outstanding, brilliant, he can concentrate on his own game, but the greats look after you and that's why Van Dijk was the Man of the Match. He was up against Haaland, he's the best centre-forward in the world."

The former Reds defender added:

"For me, Van Dijk is right up there in terms of centre-backs. I actually think Van Dijk is a better centre-back than Haaland is a striker, that's how highly I rate Van Dijk. I think he's absolutely outstanding."

Van Dijk was colossal at the back for the Reds alongside academy graduate Jarrel Quansah, who also had an extraordinary game. The Dutchman completed 77 out of 79 passes, won three out of four tackles, and won five of eight duels while making four interceptions.