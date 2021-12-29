"A great man and an honest guy" - Kylian Mbappe says he's 'really close' to PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has opened up on his relationship with Parisians boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has been under pressure since taking charge of PSG at the start of the year. The Argentinean has a contract with the Ligue 1 giants until the summer of 2023, but he might not be able to see that out.

There have been suggestions that PSG are lining up former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as a replacement for Pochettino. The 49-year-old, though, remains in charge of the club for now.

A lot has been said about Pochettino's ability to win the Champions League with PSG. However, Mbappe does not seem to be among those who doubt the former Tottenham Hotspur manager. He has hailed Pochettino as a great manager, saying that he has a good relationship with the PSG boss. The France international told CNN (via PSG TALK) in this regard:

“He’s a great manager, a great man, an honest guy. I’m really happy to work with him. I have a really great relationship with him. I talk every day, all the time, with him, and we are really close."

PSG currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 46 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Nice. As things stand, Mauricio Pochettino looks set to lead the Parisians to the league title.

Pochettino's PSG future, though, could depend on how the club fares in the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 giants booked their place in the Round of 16 of the competition after finishing behind Manchester City.

PSG will now face La Liga club Real Madrid for a place in the quarter-finals. Pochettino will hope to help his team win the trophy they have been yearning for for a long time.

Kylian Mbappe's PSG future is in doubt

While there are concerns about Mauricio Pochettino's future at PSG, Kylian Mbappe looks destined to leave the club at the end of the season. The 23-year-old forward is set to enter the final six months of his deal with the Parisians, and has not yet agreed to a new contract.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌕| Mbappé is firm in his decision to play for Real Madrid next season. @La_SER 🚨🌕| Mbappé is firm in his decision to play for Real Madrid next season. @La_SER #rmalive

Real Madrid could land the Frenchman next year after their failed bids for his services this summer. It remains to be seen if Mbappe arrives in Madrid as a Champions League winner.

