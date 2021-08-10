Most Important player at every Premier League club - Part 1

The 30th edition of the Premier League is less than a week away and will kick off on August 14. The opening match of the 2021-2022 campaign will be the London Derby between Brentford and Arsenal.

It won't be an easy task for the champions Manchester City to defend their Premier League title as other clubs have reinforced their squads in the summer.

Manchester United have done some solid business, acquiring Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the verge of bringing Romelu Lukaku to England from the Serie A. Virgil van Dijk has also returned from injury for Liverpool and will make them a stronger side.

We all know who the best players are at every club. Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City. Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. Youri Tielemans at Leicester. The most important player, however, is someone quite different. He is the player who has the biggest influence on his team and someone the squad would struggle to replace.

On that note, we look at the most important players at every Premier League club. We have listed the first ten clubs in this article and will list the remaining players in Part 2.

#1. Arsenal - Kieran Tierney

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

We start with one of the toughest selections on the list as several players in this Arsenal team can be considered. But let's understand why Kieran Tierney is the most important player for the Gunners.

Tierney is a brilliant full-back with a first-class attitude. He brings energy, solidity, and a real threat down the left flank to Mikel Arteta's side. Tierney also adds a winning mentality to the team. The Gunners looked all at sea when he was injured last season and that speaks volumes about his importance.

Other important names in the squad are Pierre-Emerick Emiliano Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

Aubameyang is undoubtedly Arsenal's most ruthless and decisive player when he's at the races. However, he has been a bit of a hit-and-miss for 18 months now and was outscored by both Alexandre Lacazette and Nicholes Pepe last season. While Bukayo Saka is still only 19, he often provided the creative spark for the Gunners last season.

#2. Aston Villa - Emiliano Martínez

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

If Jack Grealish hadn't moved to Manchester City, he would definitely be making an appearance on this list as his contributions to the club have been immense. One player who is still at the club and performed exceptionally well in the previous campaign is Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentine had a lot of work to do for Villa in the Premier League last season and is a brilliant shot-stopper in excellent form. Under Dean Smith, Martinez was an ever-present in the 2020-21 season and recorded a staggering 15 clean sheets while he also saving one penalty. His 75% save percentage per 90 was more than Ederson Moraes' 70% in the last term.

Martinez had to wait for his time to shine in the Premier League, but he now looks like a fantastic goalkeeper and has proved to be a terrific addition to an exciting Aston Villa squad.

A special mention should go to Ollie Watkins, who surprised everyone last term by scoring 14 goals and assisting five times. He was also named in Gareth Southgate's 33-man provisional squad but missed out on the final 26-member team.

#3. Brentford - Ivan Toney

AFC Wimbledon v Brentford - Pre-Season Friendly

Brentford were promoted to the Premier League at the end of last season when they beat Swansea 2-0 in the Championship play-off final. The team consists of solid players but there was one man who always stole the show, Ivan Toney.

He played the most number of minutes of anyone at Brentford last season with 3,851 minutes to his name. Toney's 33 goals were the highest in the Championship last season while he also made the joint-most assists for his club with 10. His 49% aerial duel success rate was equally impressive.

#4. Brighton & Hove Albion - Yves Bissouma

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Yves Bissouma has been one of the hardest-working players for the Seagulls. He can provide on both the attacking and defensive side of the game and his dribbles and tackle success rate are higher than Declan Rice's numbers last season. Bissouma's tally of 64 interceptions in the 2020-21 season also highlights how difficult it is to get the ball past him.

Lewis Dunk is probably of equal importance to Graham Potter's side, but the Seagulls have had terrific depth in the centre-back position. The same could not always be said for them in the center of midfield where Yves Bissouma provides the team with solidity and energy.

Bissouma is currently linked with a few other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

#5. Burnley - Nick Pope

Burnley v West Ham United - Premier League

It's not an exaggeration to say that Nick Pope is one of the best goalkeepers not just in the Premier League but in all of Europe. Statistics back that claim as his 76% save percentage per game is better than Hugo Lloris and Gianluigi Donnarumma. His 3.6 saves per 90 is also quite impressive.

You only need to watch Burnley on a handful of occasions to pick up on the fact that Pope is a masterful goalkeeper. Burnley has had a lot of good goalies over the last decade, but Pope is the pick of the bunch.

Other key players in the Clarets squad are Tarkowski and Chris Wood, who joined the side in 2016. Tarkowski has been the most consistent centre-back for the Clarets. Meanwhile, Chris Wood scored 12 goals out of the 33 scored by Burnley last season. Wood also scored his 50th goal for the club against Fulham in the 2020-21 campaign.

