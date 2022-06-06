"A key moment in my career" - 26-year-old PSG star breaks silence on future amid Chelsea links

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-back Presnel Kimpembe has given an important update on his future as Chelsea continue to get linked with him. He has two more years left on his contract, but he realises it is an important phase in his career and the decision needs to be taken with great understanding.

Kimpembe, who will turn 27 in August is wary about his future and his role in the squad and hence has signalled at having conversations with the PSG hierarchy. Luis Campos is set to arrive as the sporting advisor and many players, including the Chelsea-linked defender, are unsure about their role at the club moving forward.

The French international addressed the press conference before his side's Nations League match against Croatia where he talked up his future and said, via RMC Sport:

"Everyone knows my love for PSG. It is mutual. I arrive at 27 in August, a key moment in my career. My next contract will be important. I'm waiting to meet the new sports management, to know the new project, it interests me. We will have to discuss fairly quickly."

Thomas Tuchel will have to bolster his squad in the defensive department with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen exiting Chelsea as free agents this summer. Sky Sports reports that a verbal agreement is in place with Jules Kounde of Sevilla and Tuchel's other preference is PSG's Kimpembe, as the two have worked together before.

The Parisian centre-back helped his team achieve the best defensive record in Ligue 1 in the 2021-22 campaign as they won the title. They conceded 36 goals in 38 games. He made 41 appearances across competitions for the French giants last season.

Barcelona forward closing on a move to PSG having rejected Chelsea's advances

Blaugrana winger Ousmane Dembele will be a free agent next month and his future has been largely undecided. However, according to journalist Adrian Sanchez, the Frenchman is on his way to PSG with a deal 95 per cent done. Xavi Hernandez wanted to continue working with the 25-year old but it seems like Dembele would not be seen in Barcelona colors next season.

It was not only a blow to the Catalans but Chelsea as well, who were courting Dembele as reported by Foot Mercato. With the backing of their new owner Todd Boehly, the Blues would have certainly given the winger a hike on his current Barcelona salary but it seems the player is interested in moving to France.

