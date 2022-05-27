"A little like Sir Alex Ferguson" - Steve McClaren points out major similarity between Manchester United's legendary manager and Erik ten Hag

Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren has pointed out a significant similarity between Erik ten Hag and legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ten Hag has begun work as United's new boss by appointing McClaren as one of his assistants. The duo will look to mend a broken Red Devils side that ended the campaign without a trophy and outside the top four.

McClaren has opened up on what Ten Hag would bring to Old Trafford, lavishing praise on the Dutch coach. He lauded the Dutchman for his attention to detail, telling the 'McClaren Performance' podcast (via TeamTalk):

“I suppose the last seven days have epitomised that again, the attention to detail, all the planning, which he wants to get right.”

He continued:

“That’s from the day after he won the championship with Ajax, he’s on to the next, a little like Sir Alex Ferguson used to do. We just want to support Erik and make him successful, because if he is, then the team is.”

McClaren previously worked at Manchester United alongside Sir Alex Ferguson for three years from 1999-2001.

He would eventually go into management himself, while Ten Hag worked as his assistant during the Englishman's time in charge at Eredivisie side FC Twente. It bodes well for United fans to know they have an assistant coach who has worked under both the club's most succesful manager ever and their new one.

Can Erik ten Hag claim a trophy in his first season at Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag won the Eredivisie title in his last season at Ajax.

Manchester United have won just three major trophies since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Under former manager Louis van Gaal, they won the FA Cup in 2016.

Jose Mourinho then led the Red Devils to the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League in 2017, ironically beating Ten Hag's Ajax, although Ten Hag wasn't at the helm then

It has been a tumultuous period post-Ferguson, as United have slipped, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have surged ahead.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Erik Ten Hag doesn't believe he is putting his reputation on the line taking the job at Manchester United and is confident he can bring success to the club. "This club has a great history, now lets make the future"Erik Ten Hag doesn't believe he is putting his reputation on the line taking the job at Manchester United and is confident he can bring success to the club. "This club has a great history, now lets make the future" 💪Erik Ten Hag doesn't believe he is putting his reputation on the line taking the job at Manchester United and is confident he can bring success to the club. https://t.co/nHk1ntuyC8

Erik ten Hag will seek to bridge that gap and look to find success in cup competitions.

It seems unlikely Manchester United will challenge for the Premier League title next season, given their poor showing this past campaign. However, if the right signings are made, and the Dutch manager's overhaul is successful, United could have a squad that could prosper in knockout football.

The Europa League is one competition they will be in, and given the pedigree of the club, United will likely be installed as one of the favourites.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav