"A lot of fallouts behind the scenes" - Ex-Man City star delivers grim verdict on Manchester United after 3-0 Newcastle defeat 

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given believes that there is a divide between Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and his players after the 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Wednesday.

Manchester crashed out of the Carabao Cup following the aforementioned Round of 16 loss to the Magpies. Ten Hag's side have now suffered back-to-back 3-0 losses at home. Earlier they were brushed aside by local rival Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Adding to the poor results, recent reports suggest that the Manchester United squad is unhappy with Erik ten Hag's treatment of certain players.

Most notably, Jadon Sancho has been absent from the Red Devils setup ever since his public fallout with the former Ajax manager. The latter called out Sancho for his poor performances in training on September 3 after which the winger claimed the same untrue. Following the incident, the England international has been asked to train on his own.

Addressing the situation at Old Trafford, Given said after the Newcastle loss (via Daily Mail):

"It feels there is a real divide, in my opinion, between the players and the manager. I think there are a lot of fall outs behind the scenes, that maybe we don’t hear about. Varane was missing tonight and in the derby, ill, Sancho is out of the picture and Antony has had his issues."

"At the end of any managerial reign at any club, there seems to be a disbelief," he added. "Players have to take responsibility, that’s their job when you cross the white line.

"But it seems at the end of someone’s tether that players, I don’t want to say down tools, but there is disconnection. Losing the derby at the weekend and then losing here tonight, the game was over after an hour."

Miguel Almiron (28') and Lewis Hall (36') netted in the first half of the aforementioned fixture before Joe Willock added a third in the 60th minute.

Who do Manchester United face next in the Premier League?

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United (via Getty Images)

Following a crushing defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, Manchester United will prepare themselves for an away test at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, November 4.

Currently, Erik ten Hag's side are struggling in the English top-flight, placed eighth in the standings. They've racked up 15 points from their first 10 matches, with five wins and as many losses.

Fulham come into this match on the back of a 3-1 Carabao Cup win against Ipswich Town on Wednesday. They're currently 14th in the Premier League, having racked up 12 points from 10 matches. The Cottagers secured a 1-1 away draw at Brighton in their last league fixture on Sunday.