"A mad couple of signings" - Rio Ferdinand tells Newcastle United's wealthy new owners to target players from Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has urged Newcastle United's wealthy new owners to target players from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 42-year-old urged the Magpies to sign players who aren't necessarily regular members of these clubs' first teams. He said on his YouTube show Vibe with Five (via the Daily Mail):

"I’d be looking at people like Raheem Sterling. Raheem Sterling’s not playing regularly, I’d go ask him the question. I’d go and ask Declan Rice, “What’s going on?”

"Them two would be the first two on my list, and I’d go all out to go and get them. And then I’d be trying to get people like Jesse Lingard, who’s in and around the Man United squad."

"There’s people that would be on the periphery of the Man United squad, the Chelsea squad, the City squad. I’d be looking at players like that, I’d be all over those types of players."

Ferdinand wants Newcastle United to have a core of young English players, which could include the likes of Max Aarons and Conor Gallagher. He said:

"Do you know who I’d go out and get now as well? I’d be going mad for young, English talent. The best young, English talent. Max Aarons, the right-back at Norwich, Under-21 player. Conor Gallagher, straight in there. Get him in there."

"They’re two names, straight away, young kids who I’d say they’re coming into Newcastle. I want young, English talent. Newcastle are an English club, I’d want a young core of English players."

FIVE @FIVEUK @joelbeya 🚨The Newcastle Takeover 🤑💸In this weeks episode of VIBE WITH FIVE, the guys discussed Newcastle’s takeover and if it is bad for the Premier League 🤔🎥 Head over to the FIVE YouTube channel to see the full video 🔥 youtu.be/UB3diWk-3eA CC: @rioferdy5 🚨The Newcastle Takeover 🤑💸In this weeks episode of VIBE WITH FIVE, the guys discussed Newcastle’s takeover and if it is bad for the Premier League 🤔🎥 Head over to the FIVE YouTube channel to see the full video 🔥 youtu.be/UB3diWk-3eACC: @rioferdy5 @joelbeya https://t.co/DRR7OLjiP8

Newcastle United's primary objective will be to challenge the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea

Newcastle United are now one of the richest clubs in world football. They could theoretically challenge the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea for the Premier League title in the coming years.

Since the arrival of their wealthy new owners, the Magpies have been linked with various world-class players, including Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Newcastle United's situation could be similar to when Abu Dhabi owners took over Manchester City. The Cityzens disrupted Chelsea and Manchester United's domination of English football, which is something the Magpies could now be gearing towards.

However, as things stand, Newcastle United are in the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are locked in a title race.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums James Tarkowski expected to become one of Newcastle United's new owners' first signings.Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard has also been discussed, but it is not yet known whether he would like to sign for the club.(The Telegraph) James Tarkowski expected to become one of Newcastle United's new owners' first signings.Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard has also been discussed, but it is not yet known whether he would like to sign for the club.(The Telegraph) https://t.co/ec1Pa2WCQo

