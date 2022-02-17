"A mature player" - Xavi singles out Barcelona star who 'is able to make the difference' in matches

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has praised Adama Traore for being a differential player for the Catalans.

Speaking to the press on the eve of their Europa League match against Napoli, Xavi praised Traore.

The Barcelona boss said that the Spanish winger is a mature player and helps his team on the field by taking up good positions in the attacking half.

Barca had a fairly successful January transfer window, given the club's poor financial health. They signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City immediately upon the commencement of the new year. Among the other deals, the club added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gabonese forward was released by Arsenal.

Barca's final foray came in the form of Adama Traore, who was also being chased by Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Catalans were first to the bell as they struck a loan deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season.

The La Liga outfit has also included a €30million option to buy clause. It was an emotional homecoming for Traore, who spent his youth years in La Masia.

The Spaniard made his Barcelona homecoming debut on February 6 against Atletico Madrid. He was on fire against Simeone's men and laid down an assist in their 4-2 win against Atletico.

Traore has added another assist to his tally since then and is quickly becoming a club favorite at Nou Camp.

SPORF @Sporf 🤯 Adama Traoré has created as many assists as he managed to get in the last two @PremierLeague seasons 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗... 🤯 Adama Traoré has created as many assists as he managed to get in the last two @PremierLeague seasons 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗... 🅰️ https://t.co/AgsV6fjlMu

Ahead of their match in Europe, Xavi has praised Traore's dribbling abilities and backed him to make a difference in the rest of the matches this season.

"He is giving us a lot. He is a mature player. He takes really good positions. He draws players off their mark to get the ball out to the other wing. He takes people on in one-on-ones and he understands it well. He is able to make the difference. He is very strong one-on-one. He makes the difference in matches and I am very happy for him." said Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona set to face Napoli in the UEFA Europa League play-offs

Barcelona failed to get past the group stages of the Champions League earlier this season. It has pushed the club down to the Europa League.

They will aim to win the second-tier European competition. However, their first obstacle will come in the form of Napoli, who are a tough opponent to negate. The first leg will take place at Nou Camp on February 17.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona will have to be aware at all times against Napoli on Thursday, but especially in the final phase of the game. 7 of Napoli's 15 Europa League goals were scored after the 75th minute. [md] Barcelona will have to be aware at all times against Napoli on Thursday, but especially in the final phase of the game. 7 of Napoli's 15 Europa League goals were scored after the 75th minute. [md] https://t.co/seXtGyssgj

The Serie A team are currently third in their domestic league table. They are closing in on league leaders AC Milan, who are two points ahead of them (55).

Napoli are unbeaten in their last four matches and might make it a tough European night for Barcelona at Nou Camp.

