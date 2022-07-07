"A newspaper writer’s dream to have Messi and Ronaldo in the same team" - Steve McManaman says Manchester United superstar shouldn't seal 'nonsensical' PSG move 

Former Liverpool forward Steve McManaman says it's 'nonsensical' that Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo will join PSG.

The 37-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford this summer after expressing concerns over their lack of transfers in the summer window.

He made a sensational return to United last summer and struck 24 goals in 38 games across competitions during the 2021-22 season.

ESPN FC



Most Premier League POTM awards

Most Man United POTM awards

Man United’s Player of the Year

Man United’s top scorer

Man United’s Goal of the Season

However, the Red Devils endured their worst top-flight campaign statistically, finishing in sixth place with just 58 points in the league. They will now play in the Europa League this season.

Although there's a new manager at the helm now, The Times revealed last week that Ronaldo has requested the club to let him go should a suitable offer arrive.

Since then, he's been linked with a few top clubs such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli, all of whom have qualified for next season's Champions League.

A move to Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) has also been flirted with and fans would love to see him and Lionel Messi play together.

However, McManaman feels such rumors must be taken with a grain of salt.

Speaking to HorseRacing.net, he said (via Express):

“PSG don’t need Ronaldo. It just muddies the water. It might be a newspaper writer’s dream to have Messi and Ronaldo in the same team three months before the Qatar World Cup but, come on, it just seems nonsensical.”

Ronaldo's arrival was supposed to bring glory days back to Old Trafford, which hasn't seen a trophy in five years. But the Portuguese ace is now on the brink of departing for the second time.

SPORTbible
BREAKING: Chelsea 'preparing £14 million bid' for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Labeling his situation as 'strange', McManaman further said:

“It’s a very strange one. He only joined a year ago, and that’s just madness in itself."

Ronaldo has one more year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United star risks spoiling his legacy

Chelsea are currently the only Premier League side linked with Ronaldo, and McManaman feels while it would be strange to see him play for them, joining any other side might spoil his Manchester United legacy.

He said:

“I’d be amazed if he went to Chelsea. Amazed. I can’t see him going to another English team. I just cannot see it happening. It’ll spoil his legacy after everything he has done at Manchester United."

