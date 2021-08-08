"A player who would contribute a lot" - Chelsea star looking forward to Romelu Lukaku signing

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is confident that the Blues' potential new signing Romelu Lukaku will 'contribute a lot'. The Inter Milan striker is reportedly close to a return to the English Premier League with Chelsea.

According to football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Inter have agreed on a €115 million deal to bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge. Lukaku is expected to land in London soon to complete his medical and paperwork ahead of the start of the new season.

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, confirmed and here we go! The agreement is set to be completed after further talks. €115m to Inter and no players included. Paperworks to be signed once details are fixed. 🔵🤝 #CFC



Lukaku will sign a long-term contract for €12m + add ons. 🇧🇪 #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/N47ksuRGpM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

Soon after reports emerged that Lukaku would be returning to Chelsea, club midfielder Jorginho opened up on the Belgian's possible arrival.

“A player like Lukaku, who has been doing great seasons, was a champion in Italy, for sure is a player who would contribute a lot. Anyone who comes to contribute would be worth it. Let’s see the next episodes,” he told TNT Sports.

Romelu Lukaku will be soon in London to sign his contract as new Chelsea player. Work in progress to plan for travel, medical and unveiling next week. 🔵🇧🇪 #CFC



After Lukaku, Chelsea will focus on next signing - Koundé always favourite option as centre back but not agreed yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

Romelu Lukaku set to return to Chelsea after seven years

Lukaku made 15 appearances for Chelsea across competitions in his first stint with the club

The 28-year-old striker joined Chelsea in 2011 from RSC Anderlecht but couldn't break into the Blues' starting XI, spending time out on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Everton. He joined Everton permanently in 2014 and then moved to Manchester United after three seasons with the Merseyside club.

Lukaku's time at Manchester United wasn't highly successful. He scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Premier League giants but didn't fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans and was offloaded to Inter in 2019.

He is now reportedly returning to Chelsea as a much-improved player, having scored 64 goals for the Serie A side across all competitions in two seasons. Whether or not Lukaku can hit the ground running at the club remains to be seen.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Edited by Parimal Dagdee