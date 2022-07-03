"A player of a high level" - Manager openly admits interest in signing 28-year-old Barcelona star

Rennes boss Bruno Genesio has seemingly confirmed reports that the Ligue 1 club are interested in signing Barcelona outcast Samuel Umtiti this summer.

Barcelona signed Umtiti from French top-flight club Olympique Lyon for €25 million in 2016. The centre-back has since made 132 appearances across all competitions for Blaugrana, helping them win seven trophies in the process.

However, persistent injuries and poor performances have seen Umtiti fall out of favor at Camp Nou. The France international made just one appearance for Barcelona in the 2021-22 season.

Andreas Christensen's imminent arrival is expected to see Umtiti fall further down the pecking order. The Catalans have thus given the defender permission to miss the start of the club's pre-season camp to secure a transfer.

Rennes are said to be among the clubs interested in acquiring Umtiti's services this summer. Genesio has admitted that the Frenchman is a player of interest for the Ligue 1 club and hailed him as a player of a high level. He was quoted as saying by SPORT:

"He [Umtiti] is a player I know perfectly well. I've had him in the training period and then in the Lyon first team and that creates a bond. You all know his history, his qualities, the setbacks he had last year, but he's still a player of a high level, and we are interested in players of a high level".

Rennes are reportedly in talks with Umtiti over a transfer to the French top-flight club. It is said that the Ligue 1 outfit could sign the central defender on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

There have been suggestions that Umtiti is keen to secure a move to a club with Champions League football. Having finished fourth in Ligue 1 last term, Rennes could can only offer him Europa League football.

Barcelona defender Umtiti has previously worked with Genesio

Genesio was in charge of Ligue 1 club Lyon for four years between 2015 and 2019. Umtiti thus played under the 55-year-old's management for a few months before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2016.

The Frenchman played 21 matches under Genesio during his final season at Lyon. He found the back of the net once in the process and helped the team finish second in the league table.

It now remains to be seen if there will be a reunion on the cards for the player-manager duo.

