"A promising player" – Jerome Rothen talks up PSG's potential move for French star in January

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Jerome Rothen has offered his opinion on his erstwhile club's pursuit of Lyon ace Rayan Cherki.

Cherki, 19, has established himself as a vital squad member for Les Gones since making his professional debut in October 2019. He helped his boyhood club reach the Coupe de la Ligue final in 2020.

An ambidextrous operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the France U21 star has popped up on PSG's radar in the final week of the ongoing winter transfer window, as per L'Equipe. Christophe Galtier's side have identified the versatile midfielder as an ideal replacement for Pablo Sarabia, who secured a permanent transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers for €5 million earlier this month.

Speaking on RMC Sport, Rothen backed PSG to sign Cherki to bolster their ranks in January. Heaping praise on the winger, he elaborated:

"For a club like PSG, which dominates the league, I find it good to want to bet on a young player. [Cherki is a] promising young player, talented and French. This enhances the French championship and it can help, at the same time, a club like Lyon which, financially, is in difficulty. Lyon did it in their time, get the best players in Ligue 1. The Parisians are in this perspective now and I say yes."

Should Cherki seal a switch to the Parc des Princes this month, he would provide competition to South American forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar on either flank. He is also adept at operating as an attacking midfielder or even as a withdrawn forward if and when needed.

Cherki, who has a contract until June 2024 at the Groupama Stadium, has scored 10 goals and contributed 13 assists in 81 appearances across all competitions for Lyon. So far, he has registered four goal involvements in just six starts for his club in the ongoing 2022-23 term.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas opines on PSG speculations about Rayan Cherki

Taking to Twitter, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas clarified that his club are keen to retain Rayan Cherki amid PSG rumors. He wrote:

"Rayan is a child of the club, who is a part of our project. Seeing him courted is normal and also makes us proud of our academy, but having him with us is more important than anything."

Cherki is currently valued at €18 million, as per Transfermarkt.

The Ligue 1 champions are also currently keeping tabs on Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, as per Media Foot. Achraf Hakimi has pushed hard for his compatriot's signing in the ongoing transfer window.

