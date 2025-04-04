"A sad day because one of us is leaving" - Pep Guardiola reacts as Kevin De Bruyne announces Manchester City exit at end of the season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Kevin De Bruyne's decision to quit the club at the end of the season. The Belgium international has revealed that he will leave the Etihad this summer when his contract expires.

De Bruyne has been a pivotal figure in Manchester City's dominance in English football in recent years under Guardiola. He has won everything during his time in the blue half of Manchester, including the Champions League in 2022-23.

Following De Bruyne's announcement, Pep Guardiola claimed that it would be a sad day for the Cityzens. Guardiola said, as quoted by GOAL:

"A sad day. A happy day for the pleasure personally that I will leave with him. He gives all of us humility and his influence in our success over the last decade - that would have been impossible to imagine without him."

The Spanish manager added:

"A sad day because one of us is leaving. When Vincent left, or Sergio left, or David Silva left, these players with their contribution. It’s a sad day. But we still have 10 games and hopefully 11 that we can enjoy with our fans. He will get, I’m sure, the love."

The ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager also claimed that he was sure that there would be a statue of the Belgian outside the Etihad soon. He said:

"Listen, I don't know, but I would bet a lot of money that it is going to happen, that's for sure."

De Bruyne has etched his name in Manchester City's history books as one of their greatest players of all time. Alongside the likes of David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero, he has been a modern-day icon for the Cityzens.

The Belgian midfielder has made 413 appearances for the Cityzens since his reported £55 million move from Wolfsburg in 2015. He has contributed 106 goals and 174 assists and has won 16 trophies during his time at the club.

