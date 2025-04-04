Chelsea and Manchester City suffer major blow in race to sign 22-year-old Premier League ace: Reports

According to a report by The Boot Room, Chelsea and Manchester City have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. The Dutch shot-stopper has impressed for the Seagulls this term and has also been linked with a summer departure.
However, as per the aforementioned report, the young keeper looks set to commit another year to the project on the South Coast. His contract with the Seagulls runs until the summer of 2028, and the club are said to be close to extending it by another year.
Verbruggen joined Brighton in the summer of 2023 from Anderlecht for a reported €20 million. He has since conceded 79 goals and kept 15 clean sheets in 59 games. The 22-year-old has helped the side stay firm in the top half of the English Premier League this season.
Chelsea are after a second Brighton keeper after Robert Sanchez failed to cement his spot between the sticks. Manchester City also remain interested in Verbruggen's services as Pep Guardiola looks to rebuild his side after a disappointing season.
Chelsea manager pleased with win in Champions League race
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has praised his side for securing a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to remain in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot. The Blues leapfrogged Newcastle United and Manchester City to move to fourth on the league table.
In his post-match interview, the Italian manager praised his side after their win in the London derby, saying (via FotMob):
"The result is an important part because we are close to the end of the season. At the same time, we try to achieve the result playing in the way we want to play. At some moments the team was very good, then we don't like to finish the game like we did in the last five minutes. If we want to become an important team we need to win in a dirty way, ugly way and I'm quite happy. In the last 10 minutes I think the team showed effort, togetherness, spirit and it's something that we need."
Chelsea have 52 points from 30 games, a point more than fifth-placed Manchester City with eight games left. Both sides will be cautious of Newcastle United, who, despite sitting in sixth with 50 points, have a game in hand.