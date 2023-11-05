"A serious problem for Mikel Arteta" - Jamie Carragher slams Arsenal star for his recurring errors after 1-0 Newcastle defeat 

Pundit Jamie Carragher has launched a scathing attack at Arsenal keeper David Raya for his recurring errors after the Gunners' 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United. The Spanish custodian has made a series of key mistakes since replacing Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners’ No.1 ‘keeper this season.

Raya joined Arsenal this summer on a season-long loan from Brentford and was partly at fault for Newcastle's winner. Jamie Carragher has claimed that Raya's error-prone nature could cost Mikel Arteta's side dearly in the title race. The former Liverpool defender said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"Let’s not get bogged down in all the VAR stuff because this is a serious problem now for Mikel Arteta. Raya is at fault again. Again, he’s made the same mistake like the one he made a few weeks ago in another big game against Chelsea. Then, he got away with it but he hasn’t tonight."

Carragher insisted that Raya has a tendency to make the same mistakes time and again. He added:

"If you look at where the goalkeeper is initially, look at his positioning - he’s outside his near post which is fine, he’s telling his players to get out and now he just keeps edging and edging forwards. And when the ball is played in, he’s further out off his line than he needs to be and it’s a recurring theme with this goalkeeper."

Following their defeat against Newcastle United, Mikel Arteta's side find themselves three points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal urged to sign Manchester City star next summer

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged the Gunners to make a move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva in the upcoming summer transfer window. During a conversation with betting site OLBG, Petit hailed Silva for his excellent all-round display and remarked:

“I would love to see Bernardo Silva at Arsenal. He was great at Old Trafford. Arsenal need a player like him - one who can play in every single position. You know he's going to play well no matter where you stick him."

The Frenchman added:

“His passes are great and he's so intelligent tactically. He's also perfect in the dressing room! He can do so many things on the pitch.”

Bernardo Silva has been a standout performer for Manchester City following his €70 million move from AS Monaco in 2017. He has won 14 trophies during his time at the club and was named Manchester City Player of the Year on one occasion.