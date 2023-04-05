"A waste", "The relationship is broken with the fans" - Ex-PSG midfielder slams Lionel Messi for not meeting expectations after moving from Barcelona

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Mathieu Bodmer has deemed Lionel Messi's transfer from Barcelona to Les Parisiens a failure.

The Argentinian put an end to his 21-year-long association with Barcelona in the summer of 2021. He was forced to leave the Blaugrana, who could not offer him a new deal due to financial constraints.

Messi joined PSG on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal. The Parisians had hoped that the forward would be the final piece of the puzzle in their quest to win the UEFA Champions League.

However, things have not gone according to plan for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Parc des Princes. Although he has 29 goals and 32 assists in 32 appearances across competitions, his performances in big games, especially in the UEFA Champions League, have left a lot to be desired.

Les Parisiens faithful are running out of patience with Messi and have not shied away from expressing their frustration. A section of fans booed the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner during the team's 1-0 Ligue 1 loss to Olympique Lyon on Sunday (April 2).

Bodmer reckons the superstar's relationship with fans has deteriorated in recent months. He also slammed the former Barcelona superstar for failing to live up to expectations, saying on RMC:

"Messi at PSG, it's a waste. At PSG, we're tough on the players. We're the only club in the world capable of whistling him. He didn't deliver what we expected . The relationship is broken with the fans. It's a shame."

The Argentinian icon has bagged 18 goals and 17 assists in 33 appearances across competitions for Christophe Galtier's side this term. However, that has not stopped fans from turning against him.

Lionel Messi linked with Barcelona return as PSG deal nears end

Lionel Messi's two-year deal with PSG expires at the end of the season. The Parisians have made no secret of their desire to keep him beyond the summer, but talks have not been fruitful.

The 35-year-old could leave the Parc des Princes as a free agent this summer. Barcelona are reportedly keen to bring the forward back to the club. However, the Blaugrana are not the only club interested in signing the left-footed maestro.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the player has received a €400 million-a-year offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, while Major League Soccer club Inter Miami are also an option.

