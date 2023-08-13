"Advancing to the final stages" - Fabrizio Romano provides major update on PSG star Neymar Jr's potential move to Saudi club

Fabrizio Romano claims that Neymar is close to sealing a move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

The transfer expert has tweeted regarding the Brazilian who had been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. It appears that the 31-year-old will be making the switch to Saudi to become the latest blockbuster name to arrive in the Middle East.

Romano tweeted:

"Neymar Jr and Al Hilal deal, advancing to the final stages. Not done yet but close between all parties."

Romano confirms that the PSG forward is close to joining Al-Hilal.

Neymar looked set to rejoin Barca earlier this week with many outlets reporting his return was close to being finalized. However, Al-Za'eem look to have swooped in and enticed the Brazil international on a move to Saudi.

The two clubs will have to work out a transfer fee for the Brazilian and Relevo's Matteo Moretto claims it will be close to €90 million. He has reportedly already agreed personal terms with Al-Hilal.

Neymar's PSG exit comes as little surprise given his fractious relationship with the club's fans. Supporters took to his home in Bougival to protest that he leaves the Parc des Princes and they look to have got their wishes.

The former Barca forward was in fine form last season despite a knee injury cutting his campaign short. He bagged 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions.

Al-Hilal look to be on the cusp of finally getting their much-yearned-for world-class superstar. They tried luring Lionel Messi to King Fahd International Stadium earlier this summer by offering him €500 million per year on a three-year contract.

However, the Argentine icon decided to join MLS side Inter Miami after his contract with PSG expired. Jorge Jesus' side then turned their attention to Kylian Mbappe who was placed up for sale by the Ligue 1 champions after refusing to commit his future to the club.

Al-Hilal made a world-record €300 million bid for Mbappe in July and were willing to pay the Frenchman €200 million for a one-year stay. However, he too rejected their proposal and has now made a U-turn over his contract stance.

Sergi Roberto claimed PSG's Neymar was excited to rejoin Barcelona

Sergi Roberto fuelled talk of the Brazilian's return.

Neymar was widely tipped to rejoin Barca but now seems to be heading to the Saudi Pro League. The noises from Camp Nou were that the Brazilian would be reuniting with the Blaugrana.

The Catalan giants' captain Sergi Roberto claimed to have spoken to the PSG attacker and that he was excited regarding a potential return. He said:

“I spoke with Neymar and he is excited to return!”

He was a fan favorite at Camp Nou during his four-year stay in Catalonia. He bagged 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games across competitions, winning two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Brazilian did leave Barca infuriated when he made clear his wishes to join PSG. The Parisians triggered the €222 million release clause in his contract in 2017.