After Liverpool are crowned champions of England, Reds legend Graeme Souness names 2 clubs that can challenge them for title next season

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has named two clubs that could challenge the Reds for the Premier League title next season. The former Scotland midfielder believes Manchester City and Arsenal will put up a serious fight for the league title next term.

Recall that Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 on Sunday, April 27, to claim the league title. That was their second triumph in five years after they won the 2019-20 edition behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This time, however, they had the opportunity to celebrate with their supporters, and Graeme Souness said it was a wonderful experience.

"It is a wonderful day for these Liverpool players and it is one they will remember until the day they die," the former defensive midfielder said (via Football365).

"That first league title win is a unique feeling. For some at Anfield, it is their second taste, but no less memorable, because this time the supporters were there," he added.

The Reds will be looking forward to building upon that success next season, but Souness has warned that they won't find it easy.

"That won’t be so easy as England’s top tier is a super difficult competition to win, and I still consider Manchester City to be the biggest threat to Liverpool come August," the Scotsman continued.

"Arsenal have threatened but Mikel Arteta knows he must improve his squad with three or four quality additions, or they will come up short once again," he added.

Arne Slot managed to win the league in his first season in England, joining an elite list of managers to achieve the feat, which includes the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte.

What next for Liverpool?

Although the Reds have already clinched the Premier League title this season, they still have four games left to be played before the campaign officially concludes.

Up next, Arne Slot's men will go head-to-head with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 4, before hosting Arsenal in Merseyside on May 11. They'll then lock horns with Brighton on May 19, and finally conclude the season with a clash with Crystal Palace on May 25.

Meanwhile, the Reds are already shaping up well ahead of next season. They've managed to tie two important players in Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, to new contracts.

