Agent Pini Zahavi buys 10 Barcelona shirts with Robert Lewandowski's name on it; video emerges

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has bought 10 Barcelona shirts with the striker's name on them at an official club store in Spain, according to the reliable Gerard Romero.

Lewandowski has been a key player for Bayern Munich since joining them on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He has scored 344 goals and provided 72 assists in 374 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga champions.

However, there are serious doubts about the Poland international's future at the Allianz Arena. He has his contract with the Bavarians expiring at the end of next season and is refusing to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The 33-year-old is said to have informed Bayern Munich that he does not intend to extend his contract and is keen to leave the club this summer. Barcelona are said to be his preferred destination.

Lewandowski's agent Zahavi has reportedly been putting pressure on the German giants to let him join the Blaugrana. The Israeli has now sparked further talk of a move to Camp Nou for the striker.

The agent is currently in Spain, according to the aforementioned source. As per Romero, Zahavi bought ten Barcelona shirts with Lewandowski's name stamped on them at an official store in Passeig de Gracia today.

Romero also posted a video of a salesgirl billing a shirt, seemingly upon Zahavi's request. However, it is unclear whether the shirt in the video has the Bayern Munich superstar's name on it.

Lewandowski confirms intention to leave Bayern Munich amid Barcelona interest

The former Borussia Dortmund forward recently confirmed that he will not put pen to paper on a new deal with Bayern Munich. He is now keen to find an ideal solution for both him and the club.

Lewandowski also revealed that he informed the German giants about his desire to leave the side this summer. He is of the view that it is best for all parties if the club consider offers that come in for him at the end of the season. He said:

“I won’t sign a new contract. We have to find the best solution for both sides. I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it - also for the club.”

Apart from Xavi's side, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been linked with a move for the striker.

