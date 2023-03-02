Agent reveals 22-year-old superstar "loves" Real Madrid amidst Barcelona interest

Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent has revealed that the player 'loves Real Madrid' amidst reported interest from Barcelona.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Catalan giants and Los Merengues have been linked with moves to sign the in-form 22-year-old. He has registered 12 goals and 15 assists in 26 games across competitions for Gli Azzurri this season.

The player's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, has now revealed the player's love for Los Blancos. He is, however, open to the possibility of Kvaratskhelia wearing Barca's colors in the future.

Jugelie, who admitted his allegiance towards Barcelona, told Georgian TV channel Geo Team, via CalcioNapoli24 (h/t AS):

"His father, Badri, and I are fans of Barcelona, but Kvara loves Madrid. He’s a player who has what it takes to play at that level; he’s good enough to play for any team in the world. If I saw him in the Barça shirt, I’d be very happy - but he’s a Madridista.”

Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi just last summer but has rapidly increased his reputation in the European footballing landscape. Real Madrid and Barcelona's apparent interest in the player doesn't come as a surprise.

The 19-cap Georgia international can play down the wings and behind the striker. His nimble feet, coupled with the ability to create and finish off chances in and around the box, make him one of the hottest prospects in Europe right now.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted earlier this season that he had his eyes on Kvaratskhelia back when he was the manager at Napoli. He managed the Serie A giants from May 2018 to December 2019.

Agent rules out Real Madrid and Barcelona target joining any other Italian club

Real Madrid and Barcelona's chances of signing Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be boosted after his agent revealed the player did not want to play for any other Italian team.

Mamuka Jugeli said, via the aforementioned source:

"I’ll repeat what I’ve said before: Kvara won’t play for any Italian club other than Napoli. I’ve spoken to him about it, and he’s confirmed that to me. That said, I don’t have a crystal ball, I don’t know what could happen in 10 or 15 years.

He clarified that the player doesn't intend to move to another Serie A club right now, and continued:

"Perhaps a team like Inter will come calling and he’ll want to go. As things stand, though, he doesn’t want to play for anyone other than Napoli in Serie A."

The player is contracted to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona outfit until the summer of 2027.

