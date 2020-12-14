Chelsea must take their 1-0 defeat against Everton with a pinch of salt and move on to their next game, according to Premier League legend Alan Shearer.

The former Newcastle United forward reminded the Blues that during this period where fixtures pass by in a flash, it's important to forget such defeats and retain focus.

Shearer credited Everton's superior performance and energy levels on the day, stating that Chelsea would have struggled to score even if the match went on for two or three more hours.

The Toffees extended their stellar record at Goodison Park against Chelsea by winning through a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty in the first-half. Frank Lampard's side, who have lost in each of their last three visits to the blue half of Merseyside, saw their 17-game unbeaten run come to an unfitting end.

Chelsea have just got to forget: Alan Shearer

N'Golo Kante cuts a dejected figure during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat at Everton

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's howler inside the penalty box had Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the floor, which led to Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring from the spot.

The Stamford Bridge outfit tried to weave their way back into the game, but Everton were lively and alert throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

They closed the Chelsea forwards down brilliantly, executed the counter-attack well and thwarted any long-ball opportunities with ease.

The Blues have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the #UCL! 🤝#UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/Oywqiadw9k — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 14, 2020

Former PL striker Shearer heaped praise on Everton's performance saying:

“Their [Everton’s] closing down was really impressive. Whenever anyone was on the ball for Chelsea, they were closed down straight away and didn’t have any space. I thought Everton were brilliant."

From Chelsea's perspective, he opined:

“It was just one of those days. They could have been there, I thought, for another two or three hours and they wouldn’t have scored. You’ve just got to forget that and move on to the next game.”

It wasn’t the result that we expected, now it’s time to recover, because next Tuesday we have one more hard game, and we have to react 🔵🔵 #CHELSEAFC #EVECHE — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) December 12, 2020

Rightly so, as there is no time to dwell on such results when a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers awaits. Chelsea take on Wolves later tomorrow, aiming to bounce back from this defeat.

