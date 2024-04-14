Alejandro Garnacho expresses disappointment in now-deleted story after being subbed at half-time by Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Alejandro Garnacho was subbed off right at the beginning of the second half in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, April 13.

After being hooked off in the 46th minute, the 19-year-old forward posted an Instagram story, which has been deleted, with a picture of himself from the clash looking down at the ground with his hands on his hips. The deleted picture also had a 'zip mouth' emoji on it.

Following the removal of that Instagram story, he uploaded another one that had the same picture but with a different 'shock face' emoji.

In the post-match press conference, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag seemed to blame Alejandro Garnacho for the first goal his side conceded.

"Down the right side they were finding ways to hurt us and there were jobs to be done but it was not always done. Then you get problems. Go with your opponent, that is your job. One part is collaboration and the other is discipline," the Dutchman said.

However, this is not where the apparent disagreement ended. Alejandro Garnacho reportedly liked a post on X by United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge, which said:

"Ten Hag subtly blaming Garnacho in the post match press conference...not a good look throwing a 19 year old under the bus who has actually delivered for you this season. But then again he's clearly scared of upsetting the bigger earners."

Goldbridge made another post on X, which was also liked by the Manchester United forward, that read:

"Garnacho has been one of our best players this season. Poor first half but taking him off at half time and holding him up as the problem is a joke."

Expand Tweet

Bournemouth's striker Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 16th minute, but United's Bruno Fernandes equalized in the 31st minute from a chance created by Alejandro Garnacho.

However, Bournemouth retook the lead just five minutes later through Justin Kluivert. Fernandes then netted his second via a penalty in the 65th minute.

Alejandro Garnacho's run with Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho started his senior career with Manchester United in 2022. He has scored 14 goals in 77 appearances across competitions, winning the 2022–23 League Cup. He was awarded the 2021–22 Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award and also won the Premier League Goal of the Month accolade in November 2023.

Earlier this month, the Argentine scored two goals in the Red Devils' 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League with 50 points from 32 matches.

Poll : Will Manchester United qualify for the FA Cup final? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion