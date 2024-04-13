Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues pushing for Victor Osimhen; club eyeing Teun Koopmeiners, and more - April 13, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game with Everton at home on Monday, April 15. Mauricio Pochettino's team are ninth in the league after 30 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are determined to complete a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 14, 2024:

Chelsea pushing for Victor Osimhen, says journalist

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are already in talks with Napoli regarding a move for Victor Osimhen this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Nigerian striker has been in top form for the Serie A champions in recent seasons and is apparently a priority for the Blues this year. Pochettino wants a new No. 9 to lead the line next season amid Nicolas Jackson's struggles. Osimhen has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job.

The player is also wanted at Paris Saint-Germain and has a massive release clause in his contract, believed to be over €100 million. The London giants are willing to trigger the option in the summer but want to pay the amount in instalments.

They are negotiating with Napoli to reach an agreement and are reportedly hoping to raise funds for the transfer by offloading players this year.

Blues eyeing Teun Koopmeiners

Teun Koopmeiners has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have set their sights on Teun Koopmeiners, according to HITC. The Blues have invested heavily in midfield in recent transfer windows but remain eager for improvements.

They are impressed with Koopmeiner, who has been outstanding for Atalanta this season. The 26-year-old has registered 13 goals and four assists in 38 outings in all competitions and was scouted by the London giants in the recent game against Liverpool.

Koopmeiner could be tempted to move to Stamford Bridge for the next phase of his career. The Serie A side could be willing to let him go for £60 million this summer.

However, there's rising interest for his services this year, and Chelsea could face competition for the player's signature from the Premier League as well.

Mauricio Pochettino speaks highly of Chelsea's academy

Mauricio Pochettino reckons Chelsea's academy is among the best in the world right now.

The Argentinean manager has maintained his affinity towards youth since taking charge in the summer and has given multiple youngsters their first-team bow. Despite investing heavily in the squad this summer, the Blues have also found space in the squad for emerging talents from the youth ranks.

Speaking to the club's website, Pochettino said that his coaching staff work very closely with the academy.

"I think they are so close (to the first team). The way we are working as coaching staff, we are working so close with the Academy.

"And because of the circumstances also for us, we can invite young players to train with us, every week. That is a good opportunity for them to show their quality," said Pochettino.

The Argentinean manager added that the London giants have to nurture their young talents and help them gain consistency.

"We are realistic, but if we can give them the opportunity then they can be consistent.

"I think Chelsea have one of the best academies, not only in England but in the world, and I think it is our responsibility to care about these guys," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"A few of them will have the possibility to be in the squad on Monday. Also they are training for us, and for 16, 17, 18-year-olds they are training normally and being consistent with us.

"That is a very good experience and a very good evolution for them, to compete with senior players."

Pochettino may have to turn to his academy once again against Everton, with Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi doubtful for the game.