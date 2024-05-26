Alejandro Garnacho’s brother mocks Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola with hilarious GTA meme after Manchester United win FA Cup

Alejandro Garnacho’s brother has mocked Pep Guardiola with a hilarious Grand Theft Auto (GTA) meme following Manchester United's win in the FA Cup final over Manchester City. The Manchester derby ended 2-1 in favor of the Red Devils at Wembley on Saturday, May 25.

Erik ten Hag's side broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Garnacho. Nine minutes later, United doubled their lead when Kobbie Mainoo found the back of the net.

Although Jeremy Doku pulled one back for City in the 87th minute, it was too little too late for Guardiola's side as United lifted their 13th FA Cup trophy.

Following the win, Garnacho's brother Roberto made a post on social media in which he shared a GTA (a popular video game) meme, making fun of Pep Guardiola.

The post had a modified image from the video game, showing the character Franklin standing with a baseball bat in one hand and holding onto his Rottweiler named Chop with a steel chain.

In the post, the face of Franklin has been altered with Garnacho's, while Guardiola's face was edited onto Chop's, and the caption read:

"Manchester is red pepe"

Roberto has been known for being a regular on social media to make posts defending his brother from critics and taking aim at his rivals.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo equal Cristiano Ronaldo's achievement at Manchester United in the FA Cup final

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's achievement at Manchester United after scoring in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Following their goals, the duo became the first teenagers to score in an FA Cup final since Cristiano Ronaldo netted for Manchester United against Millwall in 2004. The 2004 final ended with the Red Devils winning 3-0.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo started their senior career at Old Trafford in 2022. While the former has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances across competitions this season, Mainoo has netted five and assisted three in 35 matches.