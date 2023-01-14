Alejandro Garnacho sets new record after match-winning cameo off the bench in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Man City

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho set a new record after coming off the bench and setting up Marcus Rashford's winner in a 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City. The Red Devils secured a memorable Manchester derby win on Saturday (January 14).

Erik ten Hag's side seemed to be heading towards their first defeat since early November when Jack Grealish headed home a superb Kevin De Bruyne cross in the 60th minute. However, Bruno Fernandes equalized in the 78th minute in contentious fashion.

Manchester United sealed an incredible comeback victory in the 82nd minute when Garnacho's fine work on the left flank allowed him to play in Rashford. The English forward slotted home past City goalkeeper Ederson.

The Argentine teenager was introduced into proceedings in the 72nd minute and impacted the game with his speed and agility. He also became the youngest player to provide an assist in the Manchester derby.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



14 touches

1 aerial duel won

1 key pass

1 big chance created

1 assist



At the age of 18, the former Atletico Madrid academy graduate's meteoric rise continues. He is now influencing vital games for Manchester United and is asserting himself as one of Europe's most exciting teenage prospects.

The Red Devils moved to within a point of Manchester City with their win at Old Trafford. Garnacho was instrumental in the side's victory over their cross-city rivals.

Manchester United are set to hand Garnacho a new long-term deal

The Red Devils teenage wonderkid is in line for a new contract.

Manchester United are preparing to reward Garnacho's impressive campaign with a new long-term contract offer, per the Sun. His salary is set to jump to £50,000 a week. That is 10 times more than he currently earns.

The Argentine has emerged as a prominent member of Ten Hag's side this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 16 games across competitions. His most memorable moment came in another comeback victory for the Red Devils.

Garnacho scored a stunning 90+3rd minute winner in a 2-1 win over Fulham on November 13. Rumors over his future grew off the back of that mesmerizing goalscoring performance.

Premier League @premierleague Erik ten Hag rejoices as Alejandro Garnacho's late strike seals a win over Fulham Erik ten Hag rejoices as Alejandro Garnacho's late strike seals a win over Fulham 🙌 https://t.co/uIfogiV43I

Real Madrid were touted as potentially taking an interest in the Argentine, while Chelsea also reportedly made contact with the player's agent. However, the expectation is that he will remain at Old Trafford.

His cameo in the 2-1 win over Manchester City will only further have the United higher-ups looking to accelerate talks over a new deal. His current contract expires in 2024.

