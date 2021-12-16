Alexis Sanchez nears Barcelona return as swap deal with Inter Milan hinges on Xavi: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Inter Milan over a deal for Alexis Sanchez, according to Catalan daily SPORT. Xavi, though, is yet to give his approval for the transfer.

Barcelona appointed club legend Xavi as the replacement for Ronald Koeman last month. The Blaugrana are hopeful that the former midfield maestro can bring glory back to Camp Nou.

The Catalans are prepared to back Xavi in the upcoming transfer window as they look to return to the top in Spain and Europe. The 41-year-old is reportedly keen to strengthen his options in attack for the second half of the season.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City star Ferran Torres. The La Liga giants, though, are aware they will have to fork out a large amount of money to land the Spaniard.

It has now emerged that Alexis Sanchez is a potential option for Barcelona in the winter transfer window. The Catalans have even reached an agreement with Inter Milan over the forward's transfer, according to sources.

La Senyera @LaSenyera ❗️| Barça, Inter and Sevilla have agree on the terms for the deal involving Luuk de Jong and Alexis Sánchez. Only thing pending now is Xavi’s approval. [ @josepcapdevila ❗️| Barça, Inter and Sevilla have agree on the terms for the deal involving Luuk de Jong and Alexis Sánchez. Only thing pending now is Xavi’s approval. [@josepcapdevila] https://t.co/z29APuT3Uz

Barcelona and Inter have reportedly reached an agreement to swap Alexis Sanchez and Luuk de Jong. Sevilla also appear to be on board with Luuk de Jong canceling his stint with the Blaugrana and joining Inter Milan on loan.

Xavi, though, is yet to give Barcelona the green light to re-sign Alexis Sanchez next month. The Spaniard remains hopeful of acquiring Ferran Torres' services from Manchester City.

The Barcelona boss feels Alexis Sanchez will improve his options in attack. However, Ferran Torres remains the priority target for the Spanish giants.

Xavi is also aware that it will be difficult to land the 21-year-old from Pep Guardiola's side without raising funds through player sales. If Barcelona are unable to afford Ferran Torres, he will reportedly approve Alexis Sanchez's signing.

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Obviously Alexis Sanchez would be an upgrade on Luuk de Jong… but with that mindset, we could probably go and sign the majority of strikers who play professional football 😂 Obviously Alexis Sanchez would be an upgrade on Luuk de Jong… but with that mindset, we could probably go and sign the majority of strikers who play professional football 😂

Alexis Sanchez's record for Barcelona

Alexis Sanchez plied his trade for Barcelona before joining Arsenal in 2014. The Chilean enjoyed a fruitful three-year spell with the Blaugrana, winning six trophies including one La Liga title.

The 32-year-old made 141 appearances across all competitions during his time at Barcelona. Alexis Sanchez, who shared the pitch with Xavi 103 times, scored 46 goals and provided 37 assists in the process.

Also Read Article Continues below

Alexis Sanchez has found the back of the net twice in 14 matches for Inter Milan this term.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar