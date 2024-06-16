Alisha Lehmann close to joining Juventus Women; will be included in negotiation for Serie A giants to sign her partner Douglas Luiz: Reports

Juventus target Douglas Luiz has asked the club to sign Alisha Lehmann, his partner, for their women's team according to Mauro Munno, a reporter for Juventusnews24.com. The couple could be the first instance of such a double deal in football, where two romantically involved players are signed simultaneously.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is a key part of the setup at Villa Park, making 204 appearances for the club, scoring 22 and assisting 24 from midfield. His partner, Lehmann is also a respectable forward in the Women's Super League for the women's team, bagging 14 goals in 75 appearances.

Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz are talented members of their respective squads and could provide both an on-and off-the-pitch boost to Juventus if signed.

Juventus target Douglas Luiz credits relationship with Alisha Lehmann for improved language skills

Douglas Luiz recently revealed that his relationship with Alisha Lehmann helped improve his English. The pair currently play for Aston Villa and have been together since 2021.

Luiz, who hails from Brazil, joined the Villans in 2019 and met Lehmann, a Swiss citizen, in 2021 when she joined the club from West Ham. The pair have been together ever since and the midfielder recently talked about their relationship in an interview.

The Brazilian credited his partner for his improved language skills, telling the Daily Mail in April:

"My English is much better because of her. My first two years I couldn’t speak English but then I met her and now I need to. We can't have an argument if I can't speak the language can we? If we have an argument we can now resolve it in the moment. Before I had to use my phone to translate everything from Portuguese to English! The first time it happened I couldn't speak anything. It had to change."

Luiz complimented his polyglot partner for her versatility, saying:

"She speaks so many languages. I think five. German, French, English, Portuguese and Swedish. I have three — Portuguese, English, Spanish. It's not bad given that I didn't even finish school."

The couple is reportedly set to move to Juventus this summer with the Turin-based giants keen to sign Douglas Luiz. Alisha Lehmann could follow him to Italy, with reports suggesting the Brazilian requested she be signed for their women's team to facilitate his move.

