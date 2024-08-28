"All the goals that I score, they have videos so I can prove" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes cheeky claim about goal-scoring record in new video

Cristiano Ronaldo made a cheeky claim about his goal-scoring record in his latest interview with Rio Ferdinand on the former's YouTube channel. Ronaldo confidently claimed that he would soon be crossing the milestone of 900 career goals, but aspired to reach 1000 goals in his career.

In the same context, the forward added that all his goals are well-documented via video footage. He said (via YouTube):

"For me, the best milestone that one can reach in football is to reach first at 900 goals. After that, my challenge is to be 1000 goals - with one difference. All the goals that I score, they have videos so I can prove. They all have videos. And if you want more goals, I can bring from the training too. So there's no problem."

Ronaldo's comments could allegedly be a dig at Brazilian legend Pele's goal-scoring record. Pele's 1,279 goals in 1,363 games is considered a Guinness World Record.

However, many have doubts about the figures due to the lack of video footage to prove many of them. Many of the goals were also scored during unofficial games, raising further doubt about the numbers.

As of writing, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 899 career goals and 234 assists for club and country in 1235 appearances (excluding club-friendlies). With no plans to retire immediately, the Portuguese could reach 1000 career goals soon with his current form in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to criticism about not scoring in Euro 2024

Portugal v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned interview with Rio Ferdinand, Cristiano Ronaldo responded to critics talking about him not scoring in Euro 2024 for Portugal. The forward recorded only one assist in the tournament but remains the all-time highest goal scorer of the competition with 14 goals to his name.

Ronaldo addressed his critics and said:

“Some say that I did not score in the last Euro. What is the problem? I scored 130 goals with my national team. I am the player who has most goals in the history of international football.”

Cristiano Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal in 2003 and recorded 130 goals in 212 appearances for his national team. He is the highest goalscorer in men's international football.

However, at 39, age seemed to have caught up with him as he announced Euro 2024 to be his final European Championship last month. Yet, speaking about his retirement, Ronaldo confidently claimed he is not close to it, and said (via TeamCRonaldo on X):

“I feel until now that I can dribble, shoot, score, and jump high. The day I feel unable to do that, I will take my bag and quit football, but I am far from this thing. I have scored 50 goals last season."

Ronaldo recorded 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances for Al-Nassr last season, becoming the highest goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League.

