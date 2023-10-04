"Alvarez > Haaland", "Arsenal its over" - Fans react as Manchester City bounce back with win against Leipzig in UCL

Manchester City made it two wins from two in the defense of their UEFA Champions League crown with a hard-fought 3-1 win against RB Leipzig on Wednesday (October 4).

The Cityzens were licking their wounds from the weekend after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. However, they bounced back to winning ways through goals from Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku.

Foden gave Manchester City the lead in the 25th minute when he drove home a fine finish past Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich. The England international's excellent start to the season and he now has two goals and four assists in 12 games across competitions.

The Bundesliga side only conjured up three shots all game but they were level in the 48th minute through Lois Openda. The Belgian forward was played in on goal by Christian Poulsen and he held off Manuel Akanji before placing past City goalkeeper Ederson.

The Cityzens reacted well and Erling Haaland spurned a glorious chance in the 57th minute. Last season's Champions League top scorer was found by an astute pass from Foden but sent his shot over the bar.

The woodwork then came to Leipzig's rescue six minutes later when Foden's wicked free-kick hit the bar. It was a relief for the hosts at Red Bull Arena who were being put under pressure.

However, Manchester City retook the lead in the 84th minute when substitute Julian Alvarez continued his impressive start to the campaign. The Argentine attacker curled an exquisite effort on the edge of the box past Blaswich. It was a moment of brilliance from the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Jeremy Doku also came on in the second half and the Belgian got himself on the scoresheet in the 90+2nd minute. He was picked out by Alvarez before finding the net to round off a vital win for Pep Guardiola's men.

Manchester City have two wins from two in Group G, sitting top and living up to their label as favorites to win the Champions League. One fan expects Guardiola's side to beat Arsenal when the two sides meet in the league on October 8:

"Is that the same Man City that is going to face Arsenal.. with Phil Foden, Doku and Alvarez, Josko Gvardjol Kyle Walker, Akanji... Arsenal it's over."

Another fan reckons Alvarez is proving to be better than Haaland:

"How is Haaland starting ahead of Alvarez? Alvarez > Haaland."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to City's win against Leipzig:

Phil Foden lavishes praise on Manchester City teammate Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez has been in superb form.

Alvarez entered the fray in the 79th minute and got a goal and an assist on the night. He also made one key pass and created one big chance. It was a stunning showing from the Argentina international who now has five goals and four assists in 11 games across competitions.

His Manchester City teammate Foden insisted following the win against Leipzig that Alvarez changed the game for the reigning European champions. The English playmaker told TNT Sports (via City Xtra):

"Magical. Juli's been top this season, scoring a lot of goals, and someone we can look up to now to score the big goals... He came on and changed the game, and he's a really important player for us!"

Alvarez played second fiddle to Haaland throughout last season but he's emerged as one of Guardiola's most important players this campaign. He's popped up with vital goals for Manchester City and is proving to be a real asset.