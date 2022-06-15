"Always finds a way to score" - Shaun Wright-Phillips names 'perfect replacement' for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea 

Former Manchester City star Shaun Wright-Phillips has tipped Chelsea to sign Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski as Romelu Lukaku's replacement in the summer.

Lukaku, who left 2020-21 Italian champions Inter Milan to join the Blues last summer, is nearing a return to the San Siro. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the €113 million man has been pushing Chelsea to sanction his return to Inter Milan.

The Serie A giants are also keen on taking the Belgian back, albeit on a loan deal. The two clubs are currently discussing a potential loan fee for the 29-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Loan fee, salary and more will be discussed with Inter soon. Inter are now prepared to open direct talks with Chelsea to discuss about Romelu Lukaku and loan deal details. Lukaku has held discussions with Chelsea - but it's now time for direct contact between clubs.Loan fee, salary and more will be discussed with Inter soon. Inter are now prepared to open direct talks with Chelsea to discuss about Romelu Lukaku and loan deal details. Lukaku has held discussions with Chelsea - but it's now time for direct contact between clubs. 🔵 #CFCLoan fee, salary and more will be discussed with Inter soon. https://t.co/CNYaJFffyf

In an interview with Genting Casino, Wright-Philips was asked about the next steps for the west Londoners, about the replacement they should consider in case of Lukaku's departure.

The former Chelsea man backed his old club to try to sign Robert Lewandowski, calling him Lukaku's "perfect replacement." He said:

"No matter what team Robert Lewandowski plays in, he always finds a way to score a goal and he'd be the perfect replacement for Romelu Lukaku but Chelsea would still need to play to his strengths in order to make it work."

Lewandowski, who has expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer (via the BBC), sees his contract expire in 2023. The Poland international, however, has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Shaun Wright-Phillips advises Romelu Lukaku not to leave Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku, the most expensive acquisition in Premier League history, is yet to justify his astronomical transfer fee. In the 2021-22 season, the big Belgian often looked clueless up top, struggling to get himself in the right place at the right time.

Much to the disappointment of Chelsea fans, he ended the campaign with only 15 goals in 44 games across competitions.

B/R Football @brfootball Romelu Lukaku is pushing for a return to Inter and is willing to reduce his salary to complete the move, reports @FabrizioRomano Romelu Lukaku is pushing for a return to Inter and is willing to reduce his salary to complete the move, reports @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/Z8NYRzIlHJ

Discussing Lukaku’s transfer, Wright-Phillips urged the Pensioners to let the player leave if he wanted to but advised Lukaku against it. The Englishman tipped the striker to remain at the Bridge and prove his mettle to the fans.

He added:

"If Romelu Lukaku wants to go then he should, it's not fair otherwise because you don't want an unhappy player at the club because that will unsettle the rest of the dressing room.

"I personally don't think he should go, he should stay there and fight and show the fans what he is actually capable of."

Lukaku, who is currently valued at €70 million (via Transfermarkt), still has four years remaining on his contract with Thomas Tuchel's side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far