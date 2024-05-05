"Always does something new" - Tata Martino stunned as Lionel Messi racks up six-goal contributions in one game for Inter Miami 

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino was all praises for Lionel Messi after his stunning performance in Inter Miami's 6-2 victory against New York Red Bulls on Saturday, May 4.

Speaking to the media after the match, Tata Martino recalled Messi's 'exceptional' games in his former club, Barcelona. He referred to a few specific matches where Messi made a difference, including two against Valencia and Sevilla.

"Messi had exceptional games in Barcelona, during my time with him. But I also remember a semifinal with Paraguay in the Copa America in Chile, where he didn't score a goal and he was still the best player on the field.

"In Barcelona, he had a game against Valencia where we were losing 2-0 and then won 3-2 with three goals from him. And there was another against Sevilla where we were losing 1-0 and then he scored three goals and we won 4-1," Martino said (via GOAL).

Further, the former Argentina coach also pointed out how the Argentine talisman 'always does something new' in every game. Tata Martino has previously managed Lionel Messi in his former club, Barcelona in the 2013-14 season and the Argentina national team between 2014 and 2016.

"I always say this, and it's redundant at this point, but he always does something new. To have involvement in all six goals of a team's 6-2 is something that will be difficult to see again." Martino continued.

Lionel Messi was involved in all six goals Inter Miami scored in their clash against the New York Red Bulls, providing 5 assists and scoring one goal. La Pulga has 12 goals and 11 assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Herons this season.

Lionel Messi makes records as he provides 5 assists in Inter Miami's 6-2 win over New York Red Bulls

After Saturday's match, Lionel Messi became the first player in the history of Major League Soccer to register five assists in a single match. He also became the player with the most goal contributions in one match in the MLS, being involved in all six goals the Herons scored in their clash against the Red Bulls.

Expand Tweet

Inter Miami were 0-1 down at half-time in their fixture against NY Red Bulls. However, things took a major paradigm shift in the second half as La Pulga decided to be the cheat code for the Herons once again.

Lionel Messi provided his first assist to Matias Rojas in the 48th minute and scored the next goal two minutes later in the 50th minute, giving Inter Miami the lead with 2-1. Rojas stepped up once again to score his second goal of the night in the 62nd minute, making it 3-1.

Luis Suarez scored the final three goals from Inter Miami's side, all of which were assisted by his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. El Pistolero scored his first hattrick of the night for Inter Miami, leading the team to a 6-2 victory. The final goal of the night was a penalty kick converted at stoppage time by Emil Forsberg for the NY Red Bulls.

Inter Miami is currently at the top of the table of the MLS Eastern Conference with 24 points to their credit.