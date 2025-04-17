Amid talk of Cristiano Ronaldo signing new Al-Nassr contract, his rumored new salary and earnings per second come to light

Cristiano Ronaldo is reaching a consensus with Al-Nassr about signing another lucrative contract. The Portuguese superstar’s current contract with the Knight of Najd is set to expire at the end of the season, and there have been many speculations about his future at the club.

In January, reports claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo hinted at extending his stay at Al-Nassr before it was reported that he had agreed to sign a new deal with the club. However, these reports have proven premature, as both parties remain engaged in negotiations and have yet to finalize an agreement.

Al-Nassr vice president Khaled Al-Malik recently said the 900-plus-goal veteran is committed to the club and added that plans for a new contract are underway.

The latest report regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr, as per Marca, is that the 40-year-old has agreed to a two-year extension with the Saudi Pro League club. The Spanish publication added that Ronaldo could earn a whopping €400m (£342,654,000) across two years. If the reports are accurate, it means the Portuguese legend will earn £3,294,750 per week, £469,389 per day, £19,557 per hour, £325 per minute, and £5 per second.

Despite being in the twilight years of his career, Ronaldo has continued to prove his goal-scoring prowess. He leads the goal-scoring chart in the Saudi Pro League with 23 goals to his name from 26 outings this season. Furthermore, his brace in his side’s 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on April 12 saw him take his career tally to 933 from 1273 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that money wasn’t the motivating factor for his move to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the Middle East has seen his earnings skyrocket to an eye-watering figure. As per Sportico, he was the highest-paid athlete in 2024 with total earnings of $260 million.

Despite the huge financial benefit attached to his contract at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo had said money wasn’t what made him join the Knights of Najd.

"In the beginning, everything was not easy,” Ronaldo said in the Netflix documentary Saudi Pro League: Kickoff. "The culture is different. My family is part of me and they always go wherever I go. The Saudi people are very friendly. They are people like me who want to give back.”

“I want to be successful; I want to leave a legacy. This is what I want. This is why I am here. They help me, I help them. We are a unit," he added.

