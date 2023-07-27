"An all-round top person" - Declan Rice names teammates he's bonded with most since joining Arsenal 

Newly-signed Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has named Leandro Trossard as the player he has got along with the most since joining the Gunners. The Englishman joined the Gunners this summer from West Ham United for a club-record £100 million and has bonded well with Trossard.

Mikel Arteta's side made a statement this summer by beating treble winners Manchester City for Rice this summer. Apart from Rice, Arsenal have also secured the signature of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Rice opened up on his chemistry with his new teammate Leandro Trossard. The England international hailed the Belgian as a top person. He said:

“You know what? I think from the first day when I was there, Leandro Trossard. You wouldn’t put us two together, I would say, but he’s a really, really top guy. I sat next to him on the plane. I’ve been with him here quite a lot. He’s just an all-round top person."

Rice also claimed that Trossard was a real menace to play against and he is glad to have him as a teammate. He added:

“I’ve really got on with him and playing against him in the past as well, he was always a pain so it’s nice to have him on my side now. He’s such a top player, but I feel like with everyone here, like all of the Brazilian guys, the Portuguese guys, the French guys, like everyone is so top, and from the outside you see Arsenal was like a big family together. And that’s exactly what it is inside the dressing room, which is really good.”

Trossard joined Arsenal in January in a deal worth £27 million from Brighton & Hove Albion after the Gunners missed out on Mykhalio Mudryk to Chelsea. However, the Belgian has done incredibly well at the Emirates while Mudryk has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea.

Trossard has so far scored once and provided ten assists in 22 appearances for the Gunners. While the Belgian is unlikely to be a regular starter this season, he would certainly be an exciting option off the bench.

Bacary Sagna names player who can help close the gap between Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsenal icon Bacary Sagna has hailed Declan Rice as the player who could help the Gunners close the gap with Manchester City. The Gunners were involved in a fierce title race with the Cityzens last season but eventually could not cope with the quality and consistency of Pep Guardiola's side.

Sagna, who represented both clubs in the past, has claimed that Rice could be the player who could take Mikel Arteta's side closer to the Cityzens. He told talkSPORT:

"He [Declan Rice] is probably one of the best midfielders in the world at the minute. His progress was amazing, his past with West Ham. I'm not surprised to see him joining, to me, what is the best team in England at the moment."

He added:

"Arsenal was not successful last year, of course, but when you see where they were standing 2 or 3 years ago, the evolution of the team is fantastic. It's a real club. Mikel Arteta did an amazing job and I think they will have another chance to show the world they can be champions as well. He's going to have a huge impact. Granit Xhaka is gone, so I see him replacing Xhaka perfectly."

We will have to wait and see whether Rice manages to live up to the monumental expectation levels from him.