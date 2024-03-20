"An amazing player" - Germany star feels Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos 'can really help' his national team ahead of Euro 2024

Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala has heralded Toni Kroos after the Real Madrid superstar returned to international football with Germany.

Kroos, 34, has come out of international retirement and will represent Die Mannschaft at this summer's European Championships. The tournament takes place in his homeland and the veteran playmaker is expected to be in Julian Nagelsmann's squad.

The Real Madrid star was selected in Nagelsmann's 26-man squad for Germany's friendlies against France (March 23) and the Netherlands (March 26). This is their final two games before Euro 2024.

Kroos has earned 106 caps to date, posting 17 goals and 19 assists. He was part of the side that won the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and will hope to achieve European glory after returning to international football.

Musiala feels Kroos can help Germany as the venture towards the European championships. The Bayern youngster reacted to praise he received from the Madrid hero (via Madrid Xtra):

"Toni Kroos is an amazing player. Just from the training sessions, you can see how calm he is on the ball. Over the years, from the games I've watched, he's a fantastic player and can really help us a lot. I have a lost of respect for him."

Kroos has been rolling back the years with impressive performances at the Santiago Bernabeu. He's remained an important member of Carlo Ancelotti's side, registering one goal and seven assists in 38 games across competitions.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is unsure about his future beyond Euro 2024

Toni Kroos hasn't made a decision over his future.

Toni Kroos' contract with Real Madrid expires in June and he'll become a free agent as things stand. He joined the La Liga giants from Bayern in 2014 for €25 million and made 455 appearances, winning 21 major trophies.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner was asked about his future after returning to international football. He alluded to his contract expiring (via GOAL):

"Many things are not clear about what will happen after the Euros. I don't even have a club contract for next season yet. I would have to clarify that first."

Reports claim that Kroos plans to see out his career at Real Madrid before taking on personal projects in the Spanish capital. He admitted that he's yet to make a decision:

"We'll see, we'll talk again, whether the communication will be the same or not, I'm still in the decision-making process."

Kroos could end this season with Real Madrid with even more winners' medals to add to his collection. His side are top of La Liga, with an eight-point lead over Barcelona and nine games left.

Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos are also in the quarterfinals where they face Manchester City. The first leg takes place at the Bernabeu on April 9 and the second leg occurs at the Etihad on April 17.