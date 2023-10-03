"An enormous talent" - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia says Real Madrid superstar is the best player in the world in his position

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has named Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior as the best winger in world football.

Kvaratskhelia will face off with Vinicius when the reigning Serie A champions take on Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League tonight (October 3). The Georgian took time to praise the Brazilian attacker before the match (via MadridXtra):

"Viní Jr? He’s very good, an enormous talent, the best in his role. It will be a great experience to play against him & against the champions Real Madrid have."

Vinicius is regarded by many as one of the most exciting and dangerous forwards in world football. He's already become a hero at the Santiago Bernabeu at the age of 23.

The Brazil star has bagged 60 goals and 64 assists in 230 games across competitions for Madrid. One of those goals was a winner in a 1-0 UEFA Champions League final win against Liverpool in 2022.

Vinicius has also won two La Liga titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Super Cup. He arrived at the Bernabeu from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2018 for €45 million.

The young winger is a Selecao talent that boasts frightening pace, agility, and skill. He's wowed fans throughout his stay at Real Madrid and has become a protagonist for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Former Real Madrid star Predrag Mijatovic insists Luka Modric wants to stay and fight for his place at the club

Luka Modric has struggled this season.

Luka Modric signed a one-year extension in the summer ending speculation that he could bring his 11-year stay at Real Madrid to an end. The Croatian icon has long been one of Los Blancos' most important players, bagging 37 goals and 77 assists in 495 games across competitions.

However, Modric has endured a tough period this season amid Ancelotti's decision to drop him to the bench. He's started just two of seven games across competitions and his performances haven't reached his usual high standards.

There has been talk of a potential move to the MLS to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Reports claim that the Herons have registered definite interest in the 38-year-old.

However, Mijatovic reckons his fellow countryman wants to stay and reclaim his place in Ancelotti's side. He said (via MadridUniversal):

"Inter Miami? Honestly, Modric is not thinking about leaving. He wants to fight for a place. He believes he can help the team. The situation can change."

Modric joined Madrid in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur for €35 million. He has won five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, and the 2018 Ballon d'Or.