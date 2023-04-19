"An ideal position with a few games to go" - Arsene Wenger makes fresh PL title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsene Wenger is unanimously considered a legend among Arsenal fans, so it wouldn't come as a surprise that he has backed them to beat Manchester City in this season's title race.

The Gunners have dropped four points with back-to-back league draws against Liverpool and West Ham United earlier this month. They led 2-0 in both games but ended up conceding twice to share the spoils on both occasions.

This has handed Manchester City a way back into the title race, who have raked in 22 out of a possible 24 points in their last eight league games. Arsenal are still leading the table with 74 points from 31 games.

The Cityzens, however, are breathing down their necks with 70 points and a game in hand. Wenger, who was the last manager to win a league title with the Gunners (2003-04), told beIN Sports (h/t Metro):

"No, no, no [if Man City are favorites]. I would say Arsenal still [will win the title]. What you want in this position is to have things in your hand. If Arsenal win their games, they win the league so that’s an ideal position with a few games to go.

The two teams will meet each other in a titanic match at the Etihad on April 26. The French tactician added:

"Of course, Man City have an opportunity when they play Arsenal and that could be the decider in the championship."

Avoiding defeat against the Cityzens and winning the rest of their six games will guarantee Arsenal their first league title in 19 years.

Manchester City handed timely Phil Foden boost for Arsenal showdown

As per 90min, Phil Foden returned to Manchester City training on Tuesday (April 18) as he nears a full recovery from appendix surgery.

The Englishman went under the knife last month after rupturing his appendix and was forced to miss the March international break. He was expected to miss the entirety of April but could now be in line to return to action in the coming days.

It remains to be seen if he will take part in Manchester City's second-leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Bayern Munich later today (April 19). Pep Guardiola could be inclined towards not risking Foden at the Allianz Arena given his team hold a 3-0 first-leg lead.

Even if he misses the game against Guardiola's former club, there is a real chance he could be fit in time to feature against Arsenal on April 26. Foden, 22, has won six of the seven games he has played against the Gunners across competitions, scoring and assisting two goals each.

