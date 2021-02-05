Andy Robertson admits Liverpool are 'not in the title race' ahead of crunch clash against Manchester City

Brighton dented Liverpool's title credentials with a 1-0 win on Wednesday, handing Jurgen Klopp's side a second consecutive home loss in the Premier League.

Following the match, left-back Andy Robertson revealed that he does not believe the Reds are in contention for the title ahead of their clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

"Any game against Man City is a big one," Robertson said previewing the clash against the Citizens. "As this moment stands, we're not in the title race. We are seven points behind them and they have a game in hand."

The Reds have won just 2 of their last 8 league games, and host the league leaders at Anfield. This is a must-win game for Jurgen Klopp and his men if they wish to retain their Premier League title.

"We're still a good team. We don't turn into a bad team overnight," the Scot added.

Brighton were better than Liverpool: Robertson after second consecutive home defeat

Jurgen Klopp looks during Liverpool's defeat to Brighton

Liverpool have been dealing with a massive injury crisis this season, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip all out with long-term injuries. Fabinho, Sadio Mane, and Alisson will also be out for short spells.

The Reds only managed one shot on target against Brighton, who became the second team in two games to come away with all three points from Merseyside.

"Brighton were the better team," said Robertson said, reflecting on the Brighton performance. "We were hugely disappointing all over the park."

"You have to give the team credit for playing well. They created chances, pressed us - did everything we wanted to do. We didn't really do anything of note. After a long record of going unbeaten, we've lost two. When you don't show up you don't get results," Robertson added.

The Reds' home defeat to Brighton makes the clash against Manchester City even more crucial than it was before, especially since all their title rivals picked up impressive wins in midweek.

Manchester City defeated Burnley 2-0 away from home while Manchester United drubbed 9-man Southampton 9-0. Leicester City - who sit one place above Liverpool in the Premier League table - also picked up a 2-0 win over 18th-placed Fulham.