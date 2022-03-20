"Announce Erik Ten Hag today please" - Manchester United fans react as Ajax record comeback win over Feyenoord

Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to encourage the club to sign Erik Ten Hag after Ajax’s come from behind victory over Feyenoord.

Ajax hosted one of the biggest teams in Holland in the form of Feyenoord, but had a poor start to the game. They conceded the lead in the 8th minute before Sebastian Haller equalized in the 24th minute. However, Feyenoord went ahead only four minutes later with a rare Guus Til goal.

Ten Hag’s halftime speech proved to be decisive as Ajax posted a resounding second half to eventually win the game. Dusan Tadic scored in the 78th minute before talented winger Antony slammed the winner in the 86th minute. The Brazilian was sent off in the 4th minute of injury time but had done enough to help his team to a victory by then.

Manchester United fans were obviously impressed with the late victory, and took to Twitter to encourage the club to sign him as the next long-term manager. Ten Hag is part of a high-profile list of managers that Manchester United are reportedly interested in. Thomas Tuchel has been linked recently while Mauricio Pochettino still remains a strong contender.

. @utdjm2 Sources tell me Erik ten Hag is the blend of Alex Ferguson, Jürgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola. It is understood that he is the best manager football has ever seen. #mufc Sources tell me Erik ten Hag is the blend of Alex Ferguson, Jürgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola. It is understood that he is the best manager football has ever seen. #mufc

Sir @ren$™✿🇰🇪 @Sir_Arens Today, Ajax have yet again shown the world why Erik ten Hag is the right man for Manchester United. Today, Ajax have yet again shown the world why Erik ten Hag is the right man for Manchester United.

🤡🤘🏻 @mdnrsykr_ erik ten hag just shows that he never crumble under pressure. get this man in asap @ManUtd erik ten hag just shows that he never crumble under pressure. get this man in asap @ManUtd

Joker 🃏 @riddlejoker9 @ManUtd Get Erik Ten Hag now! He is the one who can compete against Pep, Klopp, Tuchel. Poch is finished @ManUtd Get Erik Ten Hag now! He is the one who can compete against Pep, Klopp, Tuchel. Poch is finished

Erik Ten Hag backed to become next Manchester United manager

Erik Ten Hag has managed to maintain a quality squad at Ajax despite the club selling a plethora of high-profile stars in recent seasons. Part of the credit, of course, goes to the club’s hierarchy and CEO, who is none other than former United keeper Edwin Van Der Sar.

Van Der Sar’s presence might make it easier for the club to sign the manager. Erik Ten Hag follows an attacking philosophy and likes to see his team build from the back. In recent seasons, the manager seems to have worked on his defensive tactics as well.

The job at Manchester United is obviously a humungous one. The club needs to sell a lot of deadwood which will open up the need to sign further stars. The first team currently also requires reinforcements and the overall atmosphere at the club is arguably at an all-time low for this century.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves discuss the manager, the identity of the club and the players



#UCL Where to next for Manchester United? 🤔Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves discuss the manager, the identity of the club and the players Where to next for Manchester United? 🤔Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves discuss the manager, the identity of the club and the players 💬#UCL https://t.co/AhGWmyIpFC

While other managers such as Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are also in the race, Ten Hag appears to be the fan favorite. Tuchel will obviously have his loyalty questioned and has made no suggestion that he will leave Chelsea anytime soon. On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino’s overall failure this season with PSG means that Ten Hag might as well become Manchester United’s preferred choice as well.

