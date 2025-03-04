Antonio Rudiger and Endrick among 5 Real Madrid players at risk of missing second leg vs Atletico if they receive booking in Champions League clash

Real Madrid are at the risk of playing without five of their star players in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid. Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric and Endrick are a booking away from suspension and need to avoid a yellow card in the first leg.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Atletico Madrid earlier this week and admitted that getting the lead in the first leg. He believes that the objective of the first leg remains the same regardless of the yellow cards situation and said via Managing Madrid:

“We don’t think so. It’s impossible. It will be a close tie and it will be decided in the second leg. Tomorrow’s objective is to play well and take an advantage. The match is even and competitive, but we can’t think about taking a big advantage tomorrow. The opponent is a strong opponent.”

Apart from Endrick, the other four Real Madrid players are expected to play a key role for Los Blancos in the first leg. The manager spoke about the derby and added:

“The derby is always the same: a special match in terms of emotions and the pressure you have before a match. They are evenly matched and competitive and so will be tomorrow’s match. Atletico is having a very good season. In the last derby, we did very badly in the first half and very well in the second. We have to think about playing like we did in the second half and not playing like we did in the first half. It’s not very complicated.”

The clash will be the 10th between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the European stage. They will match the record held by Chelsea and Liverpool for the most clashes between two nations from the same nation.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid playing without two key players against Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the absence of Dani Ceballos and Jude Bellingham and claimed that the tactics are unlikely to change. He believes that the players stepping in will deliver on the pitch and said via Managing Madrid:

“I don’t think it will change the idea we have of playing. I don’t think it will change much. We have to take into account that the players who have been rested may have a chance tomorrow: Asencio, Camavinga.... We have to look at this kind of things and nothing else. We are not going to reinforce the midfield or remove a striker. We have to keep the same idea.”

Atletico Madrid have won their last two matches against Real Madrid at the European stage. However, Los Blancos have lost just once in their last 17 knockout games in the UEFA Champions League.

