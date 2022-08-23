Antony's agent drops massive Manchester United transfer hint as rumors of €100 million move intensify

The agent of Manchester United target Antony has posted a picture on Instagram of the Brazilian enjoying the Red Devils' clash with Liverpool on August 22.

The Brazilian sat out Ajax's 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam over the weekend with speculation over his future.

He also sat out the Eredivisie side's training session on August 20 only doing gym work away from the first-team.

Reports claim that the Ajax winger has agreed on personal terms with United and that a €94 million bid is being prepared.

The player's agent has posted an intriguing picture on Instagram of the forward watching his potential new club:

The Brazilian flourished under United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax, making 79 appearances, scoring 22 goals whilst contributing 20 goals.

He was part of the side that won the Eredivsie title last season and has garnered interest from a number of European sides.

A reunion with Ten Hag seems to be in both the United manager's and Antony's sights.

The Ajax forward has backed his former manager to turn things around at Old Trafford, saying (via TheEuropeanLad):

"I will always cheer for Erik ten Hag. It makes me sad that I haven't been able to do this for him yet. But knowing Erik.. I am sure he will turn things around. Manchester United will become a better club with him in charge."

The Brazilian has three years left on his contract, having joined the Amsterdam outfit from Sao Paulo back in 2020 for £14.18 million.

Manchester United in for blockbuster end to summer transfer window

De Jong remains a top target

Antony looks likely to follow his Brazilian compatriot Casemiro to Old Trafford, with the Real Madrid midfielder having joined on a four-year deal.

The Red Devils' business is unlikely to stop there as they are reportedly still keen to pursue Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Meanwhile, the potential arrival of Antony would seem to cast doubt over a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpro.

However, Manchester United may still target the Dutch winger in a massive transfer onslaught at the back end of the window.

De Jong has been a long-term target for United with Ten Hag eager to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder.

The Dutchman flourished under the United boss at the Johan Cruyff Arena, making 59 appearances.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Can you play Frenkie de Jong as a lone #6?



Erik Ten Hag in 2019: "He leaves the middle of the pitch too often for that. And if you don’t give him the freedom to go forward, you won’t get the best out of his game." Can you play Frenkie de Jong as a lone #6?Erik Ten Hag in 2019: "He leaves the middle of the pitch too often for that. And if you don’t give him the freedom to go forward, you won’t get the best out of his game." https://t.co/MJGrfcQBdv

Ten Hag will know about Gakpo from his time coming up against the PSV forward in the Eredivsie and the KNVB Cup.

Gakpo excelled for Feyenoord last season and was named the Eredvisie 'Player of the Year' having scored 21 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

