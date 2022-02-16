"Anything can happen" - Thierry Henry names 4 favourites for 2021-22 UEFA Champions League 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has named four clubs, he thinks, are the favourites to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The 44-year-old feels the winner could be one of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool or Bayern Munich. Chelsea are the defending champions, beating Pep Guardiola's side in the final last year, while Liverpool and Munich won the competition in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

All four teams have been in good form this season, so Henry doesn't see why any of them cannot go all the way.

"Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, for me. I can't see them not winning it."

Speaking to CBS Sports on Paramount+, he said:

“Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, for me. I can’t see them not winning it. But I thought if they beat each other in the draws before, then anything can happen. Then you play a team in the final in a one-off game. But that will be my choice.”

City made a statement against Sporting CP on Tuesday. They won 5-0 away from home in the first leg of their last-16 clash, which essentially guarantees their place in the next round.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in action tonight against Inter Milan at the San Siro, while Bayern will be away at RB Salzburg in Austria. Holders Chelsea will host Lille next week.

Manchester City, PSG looking good to go all the way in this season's Champions League

Manchester City have in stupendous form lately, which makes them strong favourites to win their first UEFA Champions League title. They won a group featuring fellow contenders PSG. With a stunning win last night, they already have one foot in the last eight.

As far as the Parisians are concerned, they took a step towards the quarter-finals with an edgy 1-0 win over Real Madrid last night.

With a star-studded squad led by Lionel Messi, Neymar and the in-form Kylian Mbappe, they cannot be ruled out of the Champions League title race just yet.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich can never be written off, but they've looked shaky lately. Chelsea, too, haven't been totally convincing despite winning their last four games across competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, though, have fared well since a disastrous 2020-21 campaign, firing on all cylinders, and are alive in four competitions.

