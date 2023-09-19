"Anything less than 5 goals is an L"; "Xavi really means business" - Fans react as Barcelona name 'attacking' XI to face Antwerp in UCL fixture

Barcelona fans are reacting with excitement after Xavi Hernandez named an attack-minded starting XI to take on Royal Antwerp in their UEFA Champions League clash.

The Blaugrana will be aiming to get their UCL campaign off to a strong start against Belgian side Antwerp at the Spotify Camp Nou later today (September 19). They have been placed in Group H alongside Antwerp, Porto, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Barcelona suffered a disappointing 2022-23 season in Europe, crashing out in the group stage after finishing third in a group that consisted of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Viktoria Plzen.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen starts in goal while Joao Cancelo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, and Alejandro Balde make up the defense. Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, and Gavi start in midfield with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Joao Felix completing the starting XI.

Xavi Hernandez and Co. have been in stellar attacking form in La Liga, having found the back of the net 13 times in five games this season. Fans are excited to see their favorite club recreate the same attacking threat against Antwerp tonight.

One fan wrote:

"Anything less than 5 goals is an L to me."

Another posted:

"Xavi really mean business"

Barcelona have never lost a home game to Belgian opposition, having won seven games and drawing one. They will be aiming to keep that streak alive today against Antwerp.

Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars gives verdict on Barcelona's project

Royal Antwerp's sporting director, Marc Overmars, recently gave a positive verdict on Barcelona's project.

The Blaugrana have struggled both on and off the pitch in recent years due to their financial woes. The La Liga giants also lost key players like Lionel Messi in the 2021 summer transfer window, adding to their struggles.

However, the Catalonia are rebuilding well under club icon Xavi Hernandez. Despite failing to qualify past the Champions League group stage last season, they were able to win the La Liga title, as well as the Supercopa de Espana.

Overmars said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Barça is growing. It takes time to rebuild. You have to look at last season, when they won La Liga. Xavi was my colleague as a player. As a coach you have to give him three or four years of work. There must be a long-term commitment. I know that Barça has gone through difficult times financially, and it takes time, but last year they won La Liga. They have very good young players."

Barcelona have further bolstered their squad this summer and they currently sit second in the league with 13 points, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.