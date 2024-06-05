“Are there ongoing talks? That’s all I can say” - Erling Haaland makes admission about Manchester City future

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland recently spoke about his future at Etihad Stadium. The Norwegian forward won the Premier League title two seasons in a row with the club.

Erling Haaland joined Pep Guardiola's squad in 2022 on a five-year contract after two seasons at the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. When asked about his contract extension at Manchester City with the new season approaching, the 23-year-old replied (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I've had two fantastic years and have three years left. That's really all I can say."

The Norwegian strike did not go into the details of the situation and added:

"Are there ongoing talks? That's all I can say, what I just said."

During his two seasons at Manchester City, Haaland has also won the 2022–23 FA Cup, the 2022–23 UEFA Champions League, which was the club's first-ever title, and the 2023 UEFA Super Cup.

Since his arrival at Etihad, Haaland has been impressive with his gameplay, netting 38 goals and providing six assists in 45 appearances across all competition for City this season. Overall, he has scored 90 goals and provided 15 assists in 98 matches under Pep Guardiola's management.

Erling Haaland won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award and European Golden Shoe in 2022–23, among other accolades.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland sends message to Jude Bellingham after Champions League final win

Erling Haaland praised Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham after the latter won the UEFA Champions League final in his first season at Real Madrid. Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley on June 1 to claim their 15th Champions League title.

Bellingham provided an assist to Vinicius Junior who netted the second goal against Dortmund in the final. Both Haaland and Bellingham were teammates at the Bundesliga side.

The Norwegian striker commented on Jude Bellingham's celebratory post on Instagram and wrote:

"What a player."

Bellingham and Haaland played 63 games together for Borussia Dortmund, during which they combined for seven goals.