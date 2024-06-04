"The obvious replacement" - Pundit calls out Pep Guardiola for selling ready-made Kevin De Bruyne successor

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has questioned Pep Guardiola's decision to sell Cole Palmer as Kevin De Bruyne appears to be open to leaving Manchester City this summer. The Belgian playmaker has received interest from the Saudi Pro League and has suggested he'd be willing to make the move.

Keys pointed out how Guardiola would have an immediate successor in Palmer. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"If De Bruyne does leave City this summer some serious questions should be asked about Guardiola’s decision making. Palmer was the obvious replacement & his value is now 3 times what Chelsea paid for him."

Palmer has been a revelation since leaving City for Chelsea last summer for £42.5 million. The English attacker has posted 25 goals and 15 assists in 45 games across competitions at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old was let go by the Cityzens after growing frustrated with his lack of game time. Guardiola touched on this when asked about his willingness to part with the club's academy graduate (via ESPN):

"He was asking for two seasons to leave and I said stay. He said he wanted to leave. What could we do? I said stay because Riyad [Mahrez] is gone, but for two seasons he wanted to leave."

The three-cap England international won the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award. He looks a certainty to head to Germany for this summer's European Championships with the Three Lions.

"Open to everything" - Kevin De Bruyne talks up Saudi move with Pep Guardiola handed potential headache

Pep Guardiola might need to conjure up a plan to replace Kevin De Bruyne.

Kevin De Bruyne has fuelled talk of a move to the Saudi Pro League by speaking glowingly about the finances involved in a transfer. The Cityzens' iconic midfielder said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything. You're talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that. For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future."

Kevin De Bruyne, 32, has been at City since August 2015 and has arguably become one of the Premier League's greatest-ever playmakers. He's posted 102 goals and 170 assists in 382 games, winning 18 major trophies including six Premier League titles.

The 99-cap Belgium international has a year left on his contract at the Etihad. If City want to cash in on him they'll need to do so this summer or in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in De Bruyne as they look to react to Al-Hilal beating them to the Saudi Pro League title. He's also on new MLS franchise San Diego FC's radar which could mean battles against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.