"Arsenal would beat Bayern Munich, I think Arsenal would beat PSG" - Jamie Carragher believes the Gunners have 'decent' chance of winning UCL

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal are good enough to compete for the UEFA Champions League title this season.

The Gunners have never won the competition in their entire history. The closest they came was during the 2005-06 season, when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the final despite taking the lead in the match.

Arsenal made the top four last season, although it wasn't under the desired circumstances. Despite leading the table for a record 248 days, they finished runners-up to eventual winners Manchester City, who won the title by five points.

Carragher suggested that Arsenal are due a big trophy and that could come in the Champions League this season. He said on the Overlap on YouTube (h/t @afcstuff on X):

"I’m looking at the Champions League thinking, ‘Who could stop [Manchester] City?’, I’m thinking probably Arsenal. If they met each other, we know City would be massive favourite, but I think Arsenal have got a decent chance [at winning the UCL].

"When you look at it, because Arsenal haven’t won anything big yet, this team, we’re still thinking how good are they, then you go & watch the Champions League & I’m watching Bayern Munich - Arsenal are a better team - Arsenal would beat Bayern Munich. I think Arsenal would beat PSG."

Manchester City and Real Madrid seem to be the two heavy favorites for the European trophy this season. The former, who are the defending champions, won the treble last season while the latter won their 14th Champions League trophy in the campaign before that.

Mikel Arteta gives Thomas Partey injury update as Arsenal prepare for Burnley clash

Mikel Arteta has given a positive update on Thomas Partey, who has been sidelined for most part of the season due to a hamstring injury.

In the 30-year-old Ghana international's absence, Arsenal have often utilized Declan Rice as the lone No. 6. Speaking ahead of his team's Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday (February 17), Arteta gave an injury update on Partey and said (h/t Football.London):

"There’s not big set backs. Thomas Partey is progressing really well. It’s looking very good and he’s on the field already. Hopefully a couple of weeks."

Partey has only played in five matches across competitions so far, with his last appearance coming in October 2023. Going by Arteta's words, it seems that he won't be able to return in time for Arsenal's UEFA Champions League clash against Porto.

The two teams face each other in the first leg of the Round of 16 at the Estadio do Dragao on February 21. The return leg will be played at the Emirates on March 12.