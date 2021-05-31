'Arsenal are the bigger London club,' says former Tottenham star as he talks about the Gunners' city rivals Chelsea

Arsenal are still a more successful club than Chelsea, according to former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O'Hara.

The remarkable verdict comes only a couple of days after Chelsea lifted their second Champions League title. Their triumph came at the end of a season where not everything was consistently bright for the Blues.

Chelsea endured a tumultuous time in the Premier League over the last few days of Frank Lampard's reign at the club. Thomas Tuchel then came in, taking the club all the way to fourth place and earned a spot in two cup finals.

The Blues could not land the FA Cup title, but a peerless performance in the UCL finals saw them upstage Manchester City 1-0. Kai Havertz, Chelsea's most expensive signing, secured the winner for his team.

Despite Chelsea's multiple trophies in the last few seasons, O'Hara feels Arsenal's rich history sets them apart as the most successful London club. He said,

"I'm a Spurs fan, but you can’t get away from the fact Arsenal are the biggest club in London. If you're going on history, real success over a football club, fanbase and everything that comes with a football club."

He added, linking Chelsea's success with their ownership. O'Hara felt Arsenal were a richer club in terms of their fanbase and overall football heritage.

"Chelsea are the most successful club in London right now, we know that, they.ve got a billionaire owner and they are the most successful club."

Recent history favours Chelsea over Arsenal and Spurs

Arsenal failed to secure European football this season

Chelsea have only won three of their last nine matches against Arsenal across all competitions, with the Gunners also coming out on top in last season's FA Cup final.

However, it is the club's ambition, transfer strategy and superior quality that has been at the forefront of its triumphs. It speaks volumes to their dominance over London clubs as far as Arsenal and Spurs are concerned.

While Chelsea remain the only London team this season to finish in the top four, Spurs and Arsenal finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

In the last decade or so, Chelsea have won two Premier League trophies while the other two haven't managed to put their hands on the coveted title for decades. Not to mention, Chelsea are the latest club in London to win both European trophies, the Premier League and the League Cup.

With a formidable unit and one of the sharpest minds in Tuchel, Chelsea look poised for more trophies next season. Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope to finish in the top four and land another domestic cup.

